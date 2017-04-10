Here is your AToMiC Awards 2017 shortlist Our judges have narrowed down the top achievements in media and advertising creativity, with winners to be announced May 31.

Pictured: Rethink’s Mike Dubrick, Aaron Starkman and Joel Holtby at last year’s AToMiC Awards, where they picked up the Grand Prix for their work with Uber.

Last year, Uber and Rethink won the Grand Prix. We’re one step closer to finding out who will take home AToMiC Awards in 2017.

The jury has gone over the cases and compiled its shortlist of campaigns, with the winners to be revealed at a May 31 gala in Toronto. The awards show will also feature the second annual Passion Projects silent auction, organized by sister publication stimulant, with money going to NABS.

The AToMiC Awards recognize the best media collaborations and breakthrough technology and content in advertising campaigns. Here’s this year’s shortlisted work: