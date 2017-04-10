Here is your AToMiC Awards 2017 shortlist

Our judges have narrowed down the top achievements in media and advertising creativity, with winners to be announced May 31.
By Mark Burgess
15 hours ago

Pictured: Rethink’s Mike Dubrick, Aaron Starkman and Joel Holtby at last year’s AToMiC Awards, where they picked up the Grand Prix for their work with Uber.

Last year, Uber and Rethink won the Grand Prix. We’re one step closer to finding out who will take home AToMiC Awards in 2017.

The jury has gone over the cases and compiled its shortlist of campaigns, with the winners to be revealed at a May 31 gala in Toronto. The awards show will also feature the second annual Passion Projects silent auction, organized by sister publication stimulant, with money going to NABS.

The AToMiC Awards recognize the best media collaborations and breakthrough technology and content in advertising campaigns. Here’s this year’s shortlisted work:

CAMPAIGN AGENCY CLIENT
Ward+Robes Rethink Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada
Give-A-Care lg2 Rethink Breast Cancer
Prickly Rethink Scotts Canada / Weed B Gon
Doritos Ketchup Roses OMD Canada / BBDO PepsiCo
Down syndrome Answers FCB Toronto Canadian Down syndrome Society
Huggies – No Baby Unhugged Ogilvy & Mather Kimberly-Clark
Bring Back the Bees Cossette General Mills Canada
SickKids VS Cossette SickKids Foundation
The Watercolour Project KBS Canada World Vision
Well Water KBS Canada World Vision
Project Consent Juniper Park\TBWA
Do the Livi Mosaic Children’s Wish
Universal Secret Life of Pets Maxus Universal Studios Canada
Murdoch Mysteries Red Kettle Campaign Holiday Integration MediaCom Salvation Army
Duracell Audio Deprivation Mediavest Duracell
Haunted Door BIMM WD-40
Rooftop Rink Rethink Molson Canadian
1903: A Harley-Davidson Café Zulu Alpha Kilo Harley-Davidson
Ahlan Bears Rethink COSTI Immigrant Services
Invisible Dogs Rethink Home at Last Dog Rescue
Bully Ads BIMM Canadian Safe School Network
Green Screen Rethink Scotts Canada
Halcyon Secret Location
Blind Love lg2 Tourisme Québec
Undeniable Cossette SickKids Foundation
﻿