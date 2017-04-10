Here is your AToMiC Awards 2017 shortlist
Our judges have narrowed down the top achievements in media and advertising creativity, with winners to be announced May 31.
Pictured: Rethink’s Mike Dubrick, Aaron Starkman and Joel Holtby at last year’s AToMiC Awards, where they picked up the Grand Prix for their work with Uber.
Last year, Uber and Rethink won the Grand Prix. We’re one step closer to finding out who will take home AToMiC Awards in 2017.
The jury has gone over the cases and compiled its shortlist of campaigns, with the winners to be revealed at a May 31 gala in Toronto. The awards show will also feature the second annual Passion Projects silent auction, organized by sister publication stimulant, with money going to NABS.
The AToMiC Awards recognize the best media collaborations and breakthrough technology and content in advertising campaigns. Here’s this year’s shortlisted work:
|CAMPAIGN
|AGENCY
|CLIENT
|Ward+Robes
|Rethink
|Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada
|Give-A-Care
|lg2
|Rethink Breast Cancer
|Prickly
|Rethink
|Scotts Canada / Weed B Gon
|Doritos Ketchup Roses
|OMD Canada / BBDO
|PepsiCo
|Down syndrome Answers
|FCB Toronto
|Canadian Down syndrome Society
|Huggies – No Baby Unhugged
|Ogilvy & Mather
|Kimberly-Clark
|Bring Back the Bees
|Cossette
|General Mills Canada
|SickKids VS
|Cossette
|SickKids Foundation
|The Watercolour Project
|KBS Canada
|World Vision
|Well Water
|KBS Canada
|World Vision
|Project Consent
|Juniper Park\TBWA
|Do the Livi
|Mosaic
|Children’s Wish
|Universal Secret Life of Pets
|Maxus
|Universal Studios Canada
|Murdoch Mysteries Red Kettle Campaign Holiday Integration
|MediaCom
|Salvation Army
|Duracell Audio Deprivation
|Mediavest
|Duracell
|Haunted Door
|BIMM
|WD-40
|Rooftop Rink
|Rethink
|Molson Canadian
|1903: A Harley-Davidson Café
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Harley-Davidson
|Ahlan Bears
|Rethink
|COSTI Immigrant Services
|Invisible Dogs
|Rethink
|Home at Last Dog Rescue
|Bully Ads
|BIMM
|Canadian Safe School Network
|Green Screen
|Rethink
|Scotts Canada
|Halcyon
|Secret Location
|Blind Love
|lg2
|Tourisme Québec
|Undeniable
|Cossette
|SickKids Foundation