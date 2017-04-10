Home Depot kicks off spring with DIY know-how A new campaign from Publicis positions the home reno retailer for a competitive season.

As its retail category starts to show strong growth, Home Depot has launched a new national campaign to promote its do-it-yourself and “do-it-for-me” bona fides.

The new work, created by Toronto agency Publicis, is rooted in television and video ads showing the retailer as a knowledgeable, easy-to-work-with partner. British Columbia got the first look at the campaign on March 30, with the full national roll-out taking place April 6.

“The new platform is a fun, authentic way to look at the very real experience our customers have, showcasing the knowledgeable advice that is shared between an associate and customer,” says Tim Kavander, ECD at Publicis. “Each spot will focus on a DIY dilemma and demonstrate how the right know-how and advice, along with the right product, can help address their needs.”

Early indicators showed the hardware sector will be a strong retail player in Canada this year. A Statistics Canada report released in January showed the category had seen 6.9% year-over-year sales growth in January.

There have been some significant changes among the big players as well, with Home Hardware selecting its first new agency of record in four decades late last year. And after acquiring the Quebec-born Rona last year, Lowe’s has started to add new technologies to its retail experience, most notably VR in its Holoroom.