Camp Jefferson wins AGF Management

Toronto’s Camp Jefferson has been named agency of record for asset management firm AGF Management Limited, following a competitive review.

The Vision 7 agency will lead strategic planning, creative and digital marketing for the financial company.

The timing comes as AGF celebrates its 60th anniversary. It is embarking on the “next chapter” of its brand, Karrie Van Belle, SVP and head of marketing and communications for the brand said in a press release on the win. Going forward, it will be building on its independence and entrepreneurial story, she says.

Camp Jefferson – whose client roster also includes Koodo Mobile, Side Launch Brewing Company, HelloLife, Freedom55 Financial and Coca-Cola, among others – is fresh off of winning the business for Porsche Cars Canada.

