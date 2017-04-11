Union adds to executive leadership Catherine Marcolin joins as EVP and managing director following a year of growth for the agency.

Toronto agency Union has added to its executive leadership team, bringing on Catherine Marcolin as EVP and managing director.

The new role has been added following what Union partner and president Subtej Nijjar says has been substantial growth over the past year, including account wins, new hires and promotions. The agency now has 75 full-time staff, partly from growing its digital and media teams in particular. Recent new client wins include Palm Bay, Alexander Keith’s, Country Harvest and Upper Canada mall, among others.

Marcolin joins after most recently running her own consulting firm for nine years, working with several creative agencies in Canada. Prior to that, she was managing director at Juniper Park (now Juniper Park\TBWA) and has also held roles with Taxi, Nike and MacLaren McCann (now McCann Canada). Her client roster over that time has included Canadian Tire, Viagra and brands within the PepsiCo and Frito-Lay USA portfolio.

Marcolin joins a leadership team that includes Nijjar; CCO Lance Martin; CFO Boni Griffith; managing director and ECD of the Montreal office, Martin Belanger; VP, integrated production Jen Dark; and VP, innovation Keefe Lee.