Home Hardware debuts new brand positioning The retailer goes after a younger demographic with a new tagline centred on its know-how.

Home Hardware has launched a new brand positioning, hoping to reflect more of its brand personality and attract younger shoppers in a competitive market.

Working with John St., which the brand selected as its new creative agency last year, the new positioning is called “Here’s How” – aimed at being a reflection of the knowledge and service of the retailer’s dealer base, its key competitive advantage, says Rick McNabb, Home Hardware’s VP marketing, who leads a team that was reorganized last year.

The brand has been using its “Homeowners helping homeowners with expert advice” tagline for about eight years. Along with being a mouthful, it also ran the risk of excluding consumers who aren’t homeowners, McNabb says. “‘Expert advice’ sounds somewhat clinical,” he says.

“Here’s How,” on the other hand, is more reflective of its brand personality and speaks better to the millennial audience. “We have a keen desire to really proactively attract a younger demographic,” he says.

The retailer is also getting more specific with its Quebec strategy, using the new positioning “Savoir. Faire.” Previously, its campaigns had been mainly translations of the English creative but now, it’s going with more dedicated creative, as it looks to grow in that market where its business is underdeveloped, McNabb says.

The new brand positioning is being phased in over the next few months, with PHD leading media.

While its plan to target millennials will mean upping its spend in digital, sponsorship and broadcast are still important to its media plan, McNabb says.

The shift in positioning comes amid Home Depot launching its new spring campaign and Lowe’s – which acquired Canadian retailer Rona last year – making investments in tech, such as VR experiences.