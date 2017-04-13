Bud Light brings a radler to market The A-B InBev brand takes on brunch with a new grapefruit-infused product innovation.

Bud Light is taking on the brunch occasion with a new product launch developed in Canada.

Bud Light Radler, a 2.4% mix of grapefruit juice and beer, hit shelves earlier this month. The new drink is the latest in the brand’s strategy to grow its flavoured beer portfolio, says Nick Skotidas, brand manager for Bud Light.

Its major innovations such as Bud Light Lime, launched in 2009 and Bud Light Apple, launched in 2015, have seen “phenomenal” success, he says. Radlers specifically are popular in Western Europe and growing in popularity here at home, prompting Bud Light to add it as a permanent SKU, he says.

To launch the drink, Bud Light is kicking off a brunch-focused event next month. “We wanted to tap into new occasions,” he says, specifically ones already relevant to consumers.

Bud Light Brunch Fest will be a three-day event in Toronto beginning May 26, bringing together restaurant partners in the city to pair their brunch staples with the new radler.

The brand will also debut a new ad campaign in May featuring TV, digital, out-of-home, social media, influencer relations and sampling initiatives.

Bud Light works with Anomaly on creative, Mosaic on experiential, UM on media, Hunter Straker on trade and Veritas on PR and influencer relations.