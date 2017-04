Marketing Awards 2017: Multicultural shortlist revealed Plus, meet the panel of experts judging this year's work.

Live deliberations for the 2017 Marketing Awards got underway this week, as two of our juries met to discuss their respective shortlists and decide on medal winners.

While the winners won’t be revealed until the gala on June 13th, we’re now starting to roll out our shortlists. First up are the Multicultural Marketing Awards, assessed by experts working in Canada’s evolving multicultural advertising industry.

On Tuesday, we were joined in-person by a panel of experts at the strategy offices, for a day of intense deliberation and discussion. Heading up our Multicultural Marketing jury as chair this year was Sharifa Khan, president and CEO of Balmoral Multicultural Marketing, and a 30-year veteran of the multicultural advertising industry.

Joining Sharifa for live voting were seven other industry leaders who acted as our main Multicultural Marketing Awards jury in 2017:

Waseem Shaikh , McCann Canada

, McCann Canada Gavin Barrett , Barrett and Welsh

, Barrett and Welsh Salima Jivraj , Nourish Food Marketing

, Nourish Food Marketing Timothy Yip , Maple Diversity Communications

, Maple Diversity Communications Feraz Rahman , Koo Creative

, Koo Creative Penelope Chow , Monsoon Communications

, Monsoon Communications Alisa Choi Darcy, Quote EndQuote

Special mention should also be given to our two additional online jury members, who assisted us in determining the shortlist. Voting from Vancouver were Hamazaki Wong’s Lilian Chen and Jatinder Rai of Response Advertising.

Below you will find the shortlisted entries discussed by the live jury this week. We’re looking forward to revealing the winners at our gala in June – see you there!

2017 Multicultural Marketing Awards shortlist

Best Use of Social Media

“Coca-Cola Iftar Mubarak.” Client: Coca-Cola. Agency: McCann Canada

Experiential/Special Events/Stunts

“Ahlan Bear.” Client: COSTI Immigration Services. Agency: Rethink

“Brooke Bond Chai Fest.” Client: Unilever Canada. Agency: Dyversity Communications Inc.

“Telus PureFibre Express Lane.” Client: Telus. Agency: Response Advertising Inc.

“The New Faces of WU.” Client: Western Union Canada. Agency: AV Communications

“Treats.” Client: Chinese Canadian Military Museum. Agency: Captus Advertising

Integrated Campaign

“2017 Air Canada Lunar New Year Campaign.” Client: Air Canada. Agency: Hamazaki Wong Marketing Group

“Egg Farmers of Canada 2016 Chinese Campaign.” Client: Egg Farmers of Canada. Agency: Koo Multicultural, A Division of Cossette

“Rise Up! Daughters of India.” Client: World Vision Canada. Agency: AV Communications

“Cheerios – Buzzing.” Client: General Mills Canada. Agency: Dyversity Communications Inc.

“The New Faces of WU.” Client: Western Union Canada. Agency: AV Communications

Online

“The Beauty Channel.” Client: Elizabeth Arden. Agency: AV Communications

Online Film

“Scotiabank Futbol Dreams.” Client: Scotiabank. Agency: Bensimon Byrne

“Ocean Brands Chinese Online Film.” Client: Ocean Brands. Agency: Hamazaki Wong Marketing Group

“Rise Up! Daughters of India.” Client: World Vision Canada. Agency: AV Communications

“The Beauty Channel.” Client: Elizabeth Arden. Agency: AV Communications

Print – Campaign

“Chalo! Vaisakhi.” Client: Sobeys. Agency: Barrett and Welsh

“1945/Treats/Mosquitoes/Swimming.” Client: Chinese Canadian Military Museum. Agency: Captus Advertising

“Cartoon/Laundry/Tempura.” Client: Connect Hearing. Agency: Captus Advertising

“Rubber Duck/Teddy Bear.” Client: Vancouver Aquarium. Agency: Captus Advertising.

Print – Single

“Spread.” Client: BMW Canada. Agency: AV Communications.

“Talent.” Client: Citistar Financial. Agency: Captus Advertising

“1945.” Client: Chinese Canadian Military Museum. Agency: Captus Advertising

“Rise Up! Daughters of India.” Client: World Vision Canada. Agency: AV Communications

“Treats.” Client: Chinese Canadian Military Museum. Agency: Captus Advertising

Radio

“OLG All For Here.” Client: OLG. Agency: Balmoral Multicultural Marketing

Television