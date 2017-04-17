Argyle and Tact team up on new company The independent firms join forces on a new public affairs shop in Ottawa.

Independent firms Argyle Public Relationships and Tact Intelligence-conseil have partnered on a new Ottawa-based firm, dubbed Argyle Tact Public Affairs.

The endeavour is not just a strategic alliance but a new company, says Daniel Tisch, president and CEO of Argyle. The public affairs-focused firm will focus on serving national clients from both Argyle and Tact in English and French. “Argyle and Tact retain their separate identities in every other market in Canada,” he says.

Argyle first opened its doors in Ottawa in December 2014, serving national clients who had public affairs needs in the nation’s capital specifically, Tisch says. Argyle and Tact already have some shared clients and the partnership was a strategic choice to help both grow in the bilingual Ottawa market, he says.

The new company will be led by David Gourlay, general manager and VP of public affairs, and Yan Plante, VP of development and strategy. It will also be supported by senior consultant Leily Shafaee.

