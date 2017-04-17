Keynote: Success in today’s cheaper/faster economy
Consumers, customers and brands a like all are demanding for ‘cheaper/faster’ with the hopes of ‘better’. We all know continued ...
Consumers, customers and brands a like all are demanding for ‘cheaper/faster’ with the hopes of ‘better’. We all know continued price discounting can destroy brand equity and long-term value so what do brands need to do today?
IMI’s Don Mayo will use research completed in April 2017 along with case studies from 2016/17 to explore today’s “pricing” realities and what it takes to drive brand relevance and share. Don will share the essential steps to engage and activate the shopper to win in the immediate, mid and long-term.