Keynote: The great disruptors
VR, AR, AI, blockchain, bitcoin – it will all have a crucial impact on the way consumers search in store, use products and services and buy. Retail guru John Torella will dive into these great technological disrupters that will change your business and leave you with a deeper and more insightful understanding of the need to rethink your go-to-market strategies and programs for the future. Pain or gain – it’s up to you.