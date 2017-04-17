Keynote: Walmart Canada’s omnichannel journey
Walmart Canada is aggressively pursuing its digital transformation to deliver on its fundamental “Everyday Low Price” model and to acknowledge the increasing roles that convenience and experience have on the value equation. In this session, Walmart Canada’s Daryl Porter will share how the retailer is building an omnichannel business that leverages physical stores, technology, analytics and – most importantly – people. He will also touch on learnings from international cousins and innovating to solve the ecommerce challenges facing retailers across our unique Canadian landscape and will explore the changing media ecosystem and how CPG brands and shopper marketing professionals can best arm themselves for the future.