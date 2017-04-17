Keynote: What’s in store for the path-to-purchase?
People are fundamentally shopping differently today than they used to just five years ago. Canadian consumers are taking fewer trips to the store and changing the traditional path to purchase and offering fewer chances for retailers and manufacturers to engage. With the shopper journey shifting, it’s time to find new ways to connect with consumers – whether it’s pre, during or post-sale. From non-traditional retailers to digital to health and wellness trends, Nielsen’s Carman Allison breaks down what marketers must understand – and embrace – when it comes to how Canadians are shopping.