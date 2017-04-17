Lg2 takes Grand Crea The agency's work with Quebec's Dairy Farmers earned it the top prize at the show recognizing the best work in Quebec.

It’s a good thing milk makes you strong, because Lg2 had a lot of hardware to carry home after the Crea Awards last week.

At the awards show recognizing the best work out of Quebec’s ad industry, the agency took a total 58 awards, including 13 Grand Prix wins.

Among those was the Grand Crea for its “Solide Liquide” campaign for the Quebec Dairy Farmers. The campaign, which was executed in a variety of ways across traditional and digital platforms and used recognizable fictional characters and celebrities, was meant to position milk as a part of an everyday healthy lifestyle by focusing on the individual benefits of each nutrient found in milk.

While its work for the Dairy Farmers earned Lg2 its most awards, it was also recognized for its work with Farnham Ale & Lager, SAAQ, Kruger and Krispy Kernels, among many others.

Sid Lee pulled in 11 Grand Prix wins and 16 awards. In addition to new executions in last year’s Grand Crea-winning “#TuDevraisAcheterUn649″ campaign for Loto-Quebec, it also won for work with Reno-Depot, The North Face, Red Barrels and Videotron.

Other Quebec agencies taking home a Grand Prix from the show included Cossette, Rethink, Bleublancrouge and Heyday.

The full list of winning campaigns can be found below, as well as with case studies and creative at Infopresse.

Lg2: 13 Grand Prix, 45 Prix

Grand Prix: 13

Farnham Ale & Lager, “Nouvelles amères”: Print

Farnham Ale & Lager, “Degrés d’amertume”: Print

Festival de magie de Québec, “Panneau mystérieux”: OOH

Fromage d’ici, “Rien à envier”: Print

Krispy Kernels, “Noix mélangées”: Radio

Les producteurs de lait du Quebec (Quebec Dairy Farmers), “Solide Liquide”: Grand Crea

Les producteurs de lait du Quebec (Quebec Dairy Farmers), “Le lait”: Film

Les producteurs de lait du Quebec (Quebec Dairy Farmers), “Le lait Noël”: Film

Les producteurs de lait du Quebec (Quebec Dairy Farmers), “Le lait au chocolat”: Digital

Les producteurs de lait du Quebec (Quebec Dairy Farmers), “Exposition 16 nutriments”: OOH

SAAQ, “Se foutre”: Film

SAAQ, “David Swift”: Radio

Tourisme Montreal, “Sorry”: Mico-targeting

Prix: 45

Farnham Ale & Lager, “Bureau”: Film

Farnham Ale & Lager, “Un peu amère”: Film

Farnham Ale & Lager, “Bitter Sounds”: Film

Farnham Ale & Lager, “Chaloupe”: Print, OOH

Farnham Ale & Lager, “Degrés d’amertume”: OOH

Farnham Ale & Lager, “Nouvelles amères”: Creativity, Micro-targeting

Farnham Ale & Lager, “Amère”: Integrated

Fromage d’ici, “France”: Print

Krispy Kernels, “Noix mélangées”: OOH

Les producteurs de lait du Quebec (Quebec Dairy Farmers), “Le lait”: Print, OOH (3)

Les producteurs de lait du Quebec (Quebec Dairy Farmers), “Le lait GSP”: Film

Les producteurs de lait du Quebec (Quebec Dairy Farmers), “Le lait Nadia”: Film

Les producteurs de lait du Quebec (Quebec Dairy Farmers), “Le lait solide”: Radio, Integrated

Les producteurs de lait du Quebec (Quebec Dairy Farmers), “Le lait de Noel”: Digital, Integrated

Les producteurs de lait du Quebec (Quebec Dairy Farmers), “Le lait au chocolat”: OOH (2)

Les producteurs de lait du Quebec (Quebec Dairy Farmers), “Popeye”: Print, OOH

Les producteurs de lait du Quebec (Quebec Dairy Farmers), “Pere Noel”: Print

Maxi, “Ben oui, Maxi!”: Film

Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, “Danse”: Film

Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, “Chandail et Chignon”: Print, OOH

Orchestre symphonique de Quebec, “Mozart”: Film

Orchestre symphonique de Quebec, “Spectateurs”: Micro-targeting

Penningtons, “#Iwontcompromise – Runner”: Film

Parc Olympique, “40 ans”: OOH

Rethink Breast Cancer, “Give-A-Care”: Digital

SAAQ, “Casque”: Film

SAAQ, “Amis”: Radio

SAAQ, “Beaux parents”: Radio

SAAQ, “Helen Bastin”: Radio

SAAQ, “Le grand voyage”: Digital

SAAQ, “Lit/Matelas”: Digital

Self-promo, “35% More”: Creativity

Scotties (Kruger), “Mouchoir de circonstance”: Print, OOH

Topla!, “Hypnotiseur”: Radio

Yum Brands, “Annonce dans les patates”: Print

Sid Lee: 11 Grand Prix, 16 Prix

Grand Prix: 11

Earth Day Quebec, “Chambres d’enfant”: Print

Loto-Quebec, “#TuDevraisAcheterUn649″: Film, Integrated

Loto-Quebec, “Azur”: OOH

Loto-Quebec, “Jarre à doigts”: OOH

Red Barrels, “Underscares”: Digital, National/International

Reno-Depot, “Écoute ta maison”: Radio

Reno-Depot, “Abribus”: Creativity

The North Face, “Miles From Nowhere”: Film

The North Face, “Maddness”: National/International

Prix: 16

Loto-Quebec, “#TuDevraisAcheterUn649″: Film

Loto-Quebec, “Circulation”: OOH, Creativity

Loto-Quebec, “Docteur/Baguettes”: Film

Loto-Quebec, “Scrabble/Passeport”: Film

Loto-Quebec, “Ascenseur”: Film

Loto-Quebec, “Le Duel”: Film

Loto-Quebec, “Lotto 649 et La Presse +”: Digital

Loto-Quebec, “Poteaux chanceux”: Creativity

Loto-Quebec, “Canon à t-shirts”: Creativity

Reno-Depot, “Virez fou”: Radio

Reno-Depot, “Application Sico”: Digital

Reno-Depot, “Abribus”: OOH

The North Face, “Madness”: Film

Videotron, “Hymne”: Radio

Videotron, “Luke”: Radio

Cossette: 7 Grand Prix, 4 Prix

Grand Prix: 7

Amnesty International, “Barbelés”: Digital

Amnesty International, “X”: OOH

Amnesty International, “Tie-Wrap”: Creativity

Le Garde-Manger Pour Tous, “Remplir le vide”: OOH

Liberte, “Le Goût Liberté”: Craft

McDonald’s, “Fall is Here”: OOH

McDonald’s, “Big Love”: National/International

Prix: 4

General Motors, “Kw/H”: OOH

Le Garde-Manger Pour Tous, “Remplir le vide”: Creativity

McDonald’s, “Lapin”: OOH

Société des Casinos, “C’est Country au casino”: Creativity

Bleublancrouge: 3 Grand Prix, 6 Prix

Grand Prix: 3

Ubisoft, “The Division: The Battle of Canada”: Digital

Ubisoft, “WatchDogs 2″: Digital (2), Integrated

Prix: 6

Emmi Fondu, “Le plus p’tit food truck du monde”: Digital

Self-promo, “Troll Troller”: Creativity

Sico, “Plan de match”: Digital

Sherlock, “Pas de valeur pour les voleurs”: OOH

Ubisoft, “WatchDogs 2″: Digital

Ubisoft, “Ubilympics”: Digital

Rethink: 3 Grand Prix, 4 Prix

Grand Prix: 3

Sports Experts, “Le Marathon mobile”: Digital, Creativity

Sports Experts, “La grue à cadeaux”: Digital

Prix: 4

Old Style Pilsner (Molson Coors), “Ice Fishing Bar”: Digital, Creativity

Sports Experts, “La grue à cadeaux”: Digital, Creativity

Heyday: 1 Grand Prix

Grand Prix: 1

Self-promo, “Trump Vs. Hillary”: Creativity

Heidi Bronstein: 1 Grand Prix

Grand Prix: 1

Liberté, “Le Goût Liberté”: Craft

François Bellefeuille et Olivier Thivierge: 1 Grand Prix

Grand Prix: 1

Groupe Phaneuf / François Bellefeuille, “Tournée des commerces”: Craft

Shed: 1 Grand Prix

Grand Prix: 1

Lg2, “Scotties et Fromage”: Craft

Sylvain Roux: 1 Grand Prix

Grand Prix: 1

Reno-Depot, “Écoute ta maison”: Craft

Studio Baillat: 1 Grand Prix

Grand Prix: 1

Red Bull, “Red Bull Music Academy Montreal”: Craft

Jean-Michel Ravon: 1 Grand Prix

Grand Prix: 1

Les producteurs de lait du Québec, “Le Lait GSP, Nadia, Piché et Le lait de Noël”: Craft

Olivier Staub: 1 Grand Prix

Grand Prix: 1

Le Garde-Manger, “Remplir le vide”: Craft

Alfred: 3 Prix

Prix

Hertel (Lavo), “Faisons le ménage dans les vieux clichés”: Digital (2)

Via Capitale, “Grand changement”: Film

John St: 3 Prix

Prix: 3

Médecins Sans Frontières, “Scalpel”: Film

Médecins Sans Frontières, “It Takes One To Save Many”: Print, OOH

DentsuBos: 2 Prix

Prix: 2

Archdiocese of Montreal, “Quantité illimitée”: Print, OOH

Les Evades: 2 Prix

Prix: 2

Cinema du Parc, “Grands Classiques”: OOH (2)

Koze: 1 Prix

Prix: 1

Groupe Phaneuf/Francois Bellefeuille, “Tournée des commerces”: Film

Tam Tam\TBWA: 1 Prix

Prix: 1

La grande guignolée des médias, “La dégringolade alimentaire”: Digital

B-612: 1 Prix

Prix: 1

Fondation Jean Lapointe, “Trop Facile”: Digital

JWT Montreal: 1 Prix

Prix: 1

Air Canada, “La musique nous transporte par Air Canada”: Creativity