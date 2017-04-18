Canada Goose names new North American marketing VP Stewart Clark arrives from Reebok as the winter wear brand hits its stride.

As it basks in the glow of a tremendous debut on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, apparel brand Canada Goose has a new VP, marketing for North America.

Stewart Clark takes on the role, having arrived earlier this month from Reebok Canada (an Adidas-owned brand), where he’d been director of marketing since 2006.

In a statement, Canada Goose said Clark’s was “a new role in the company, responsible for marketing initiatives in the region.”

The search for his replacement at Reebok is set to get underway when Beth Robertson arrives as vice president of the Reebok brand in the coming weeks (Robertson arrives from Alarmforce, with nearly a decade of previous experience at Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment).

“Stew’s role has already been posted and we’re excited for Beth to lead the recruiting process once she’s on board,” said Michael Rossi, president of Adidas Group Canada. The company will be looking at both internal and external candidates. “We’re very confident that we’ll have a deep talent pool to choose from.”

Canada Goose reports 38% sales growth over the past three years, with two-thirds of that coming from Canada and the United States. With a handful of new Canada Goose retail locations planned for North America over the next 12 months, it has targeted Europe and Asia for further expansion and is planning to diversify beyond its popular line of winter coats with hats, gloves and knitwear.