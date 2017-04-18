Leo leads Canadian One Show finalists A total of 21 local agencies have a shot at picking up a Pencil at next month's show.

The One Club has released the finalists in the running to win a Pencil at next month’s One Show, with Leo Burnett Toronto leading Canadian agencies with 12 nominations.

Earning Leo Burnett its most nominations is the “Cook This Page” campaign for IKEA. For the campaign promoting the retailer’s line of food products, a series of different posters printed on parchment paper were hung in stores for customers to take home. The posters featured the outlines of all the ingredients, allowing customers to fill in the spaces with food from IKEA, roll it up and place in the oven to cook.

The agency also earned finalist spots for work with the Museum of Contemporary Art, Yellow Pages and Smith Restaurant + Bar.

Following Leo closely with 11 finalist spots is Lg2 for work with Farnham Ale & Lager, NABS, Olympic Park, Rethink Breast Cancer and Tourisme Quebec.

Also picking up multiple finalist nominations are Sid Lee, J. Walter Thompson Canada, Bleublancrouge, Cossette, Rethink and No Fixed Address. A total of 21 Canadian agencies earned finalist spots, the full list of which can be seen below. The winners will be announced across a pair of One Show awards ceremonies that will be held during Creative Week in New York from May 9 to 13.

Leo Burnett Toronto: 12

IKEA, “Cook This Page”: Design, Direct (4), Print & Outdoor (2)

Museum of Contemporary Art, “Museum of Contemporary Art Brochure”: Design

Museum of Contemporary Art, “Museum of Contemporary Art Invitations”: Design (2)

Smith Restaurant + Bar, “Smith Brunch Menu”: Design

Yellow Pages, “Lemonade Stand”: Print & Outdoor

Lg2: 11

Farnham Ale & Lager, “A Bit Bitter”: Print & Outdoor (3)

NABS, “It Ran”: Direct

Olympic Park, “40th Anniversary Branding”: Design (2)

Rethink Breast Cancer, “Give-A-Care Collection”: Cross-Platform (2), Design, Print & Outdoor

Tourisme Quebec, “Blind Love”: Branded Entertainment

Sid Lee: 9

Fuel Transport, “Fuel Transport”: Design (3)

MLSE, “Kyle Don’t Stop #NBAVote”: Design

Netflix, “Netflip”: Design, Interactive

Reno-Depot, “Live Swatches”: Mobile (2)

The North Face, “Question Madness Anthem”: Moving Image Craft

J. Walter Thompson Canada: 6

Alzheimer’s Society Of Canada, “Slip Up”: Branded Entertainment

Hotels.com, “Winter Swear Jar”: Direct, Social Media (2)

White Ribbon, “#20MinutesofAction4Change”: PR (2)

Bleublancrouge: 4

Bell Media, “Headbang”: Print & Outdoor

Ubisoft, “Watch Dogs 2″: Cross-Platform (2), Interactive

Cossette: 4

SickKids, “Vs.”: Cross-Platform (2), Film (2)

Rethink: 4

COSTI Immigrant Services, “Ahlan Bear”: Direct, Intellectual Property

Hudson Electrical Engineering, “Logo”: Design (2)

No Fixed Address: 3

Boom 97.3, “Mixtape of You”: Interactive, UX/UI (2)

FCB Toronto: 2

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers”: Direct (2)

Grey Canada: 2

Ovarian Cancer Canada, “Ladyballs”: PR

Salvation Army, “Open House”: PR

Juniper Park\TBWA: 2

Project Consent, “If it’s not yes, it’s no”: Social Media

YWCA, “Blame”: PR

Anomaly: 1

Labatt Breweries of Canada, “#LightUpTheNation”: Cross-Platform

BBDO Canada: 1

BBDO Toronto, “Change the Work Climate”: Direct

BIMM: 1

WD-40, “Haunted Door App”: Mobile

Havas Worldwide Canada: 1

Havas Worldwide Canada, “Graffiti Alley InstaTour”: Social Media

John St.: 1

Carly Fleischmann, “Speechless”: Design

KBS Canada: 1

Innocence Canada, “Innocence Canada Installation”: Design

Redline Interactive: 1

Canadian Labour Congress, “Fairness Works: Refugee Crisis”: Branded Entertainment

Saatchi & Saatchi Canada: 1

Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity, “Fencing”: Film

Underline Studio: 1

Underline Studio, “Martyrs Newspaper”: Design

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1

Harley-Davidson, “1903: A Harley-Davidson Cafe”: Design

An earlier version of this story failed to include Redline Interactive’s “Fairness Works: Refugee Crisis” campaign for the Canadian Labour Congress in the list of finalists. It has been updated to include Redline’s nomination.