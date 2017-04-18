The Colony Project wins Nando’s business The casual dining chain picks up a new partner as it looks to grow in Canada.

Casual dining brand Nando’s has selected Toronto’s The Colony Project as its PR agency of record.

The brand, which originated in South Africa and is known for its Portuguese peri-peri chicken, didn’t have a PR agency prior to this. But as it embarks on a growth plan in Canada, it determined the need for a partner in that area, says Krista McLay, manager of brand communications and strategy for Nando’s.

Nando’s (which does work with other agencies but does not disclose its partners) currently has 42 locations in Canada, with plans to open seven more this year. As part of its mandate, The Colony Project will be working on generating buzz for those openings, including through influencer relations.

The Colony Project was selected following a process that began with Nando’s meeting 10 agencies before inviting “a select few” for a more structured pitch process, McLay says. That also included an interview with the brand’s U.K. team, which has a strong PR background, she adds.

For its part, The Colony Project opened last year as an offshoot from fellow Vision 7 agency Citizen Relations and has since expanded to Quebec. Its “young and hungry” mentality and growth trajectory made it the right fit for the Nando’s brand as it looks to advance its business in Canada, McLay says.