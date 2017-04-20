2017 Young Lions and Young Marketers finalists revealed See the Canadians who have a shot at representing the country in Cannes this year.

The Globe and Mail has named the finalists for the 2017 Young Lions and Young Marketers contest.

The winners will be announced April 25 during the CMDC Conference. Each Gold-winning team will be given the opportunity to travel to France in Junes to represent Canada in the global Young Lions competition during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

This year’s Canadian contest had 383 teams registered to compete (up from 359 in 2016 and 287 in 2015), with 118 in Print; 35 in Cyber; 42 in Film; 140 in Media; and 48 in the Marketers category. Read more about this year’s competition briefs here.

2017 Canadian Young Lions and Young Marketers Finalists

Young Lions – Print

Geeta Chopra, freelance strategist/consultant, Geeta Chopra Consulting and Gina Nasuti, account supervisor, Behaviour Inc.

Stephanie Bibeau, copywriter, and Etienne Goulet, art director, Tank

Michael Mehrasa, copywriter, and Alyssa Jongsma, art director, Taxi Canada

Young Lions – Cyber

Shane Rodak, copywriter, and Alec Carluen, art director, J. Walter Thompson Canada

Jordan Gladman, art director, and Alex Boland, senior designer, Sid Lee

*Note: The Young Lions Cyber Jury decided to only name two teams as finalists in this category

Young Lions – Film

Layton Wu, copywriter, DentsuBos, and Tyler McKissick, art director, Open. A Creative Company.

Jake Bundock, art director, and Andrew Chhour, copywriter, Rethink

Lorne Heller, copywriter, and Justin Luu, art director, Juniper Park/TBWA

Young Lions – Media

Brent MacKinnon, digital marketing strategist, and BeckyAnne Brydon, digital strategist, Time+Space Media

Elizabeth McPhedran, communications manager and Jessica Burnie, visual communications director, Media Experts

Russell Cross, senior communications designer, Initiative and Dylan Montcalm, account manager, Adobe (TubeMogul)

Young Marketers

Telis Carayannakis, brand manager, Budweiser, Labatt Breweries of Canada and Michael Holmes, senior assistant brand manager, Old Spice, Procter & Gamble

Kevin De Gruijter, assistant brand manager, Bud Light, Labatt Breweries of Canada and Kristina McCaughey, associate brand manager, Stella Artois, Labatt Breweries of Canada

Michael Alaimo, marketing manager, Gatorade, PepsiCo Beverages Canada and Christian Alaimo, associate marketing manager, Away From Home, PepsiCo Beverages Canada