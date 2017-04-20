Bicom expands L’Oreal portfolio The PR shop picks up new assignments for the L'Oreal Professionnel and Roger & Gallet brands.

Bicom Communications has expanded its portfolio of L’Oréal brands, picking up new assignment for the beauty giant’s L’Oréal Professionnel and Roger & Gallet brands.

Selected following an RFP, Bicom has been given a mandate to develop a national communications platform for the L’Oréal Professionnel line of hair products. That will include the development and execution of various campaigns over the course of the next year that will be aimed at increase awareness for the brand and its products in the Canadian market.

Bicom is also the PR AOR for the L’Oréal-owned Vichy brand in Canada, an assignment it was awarded in 2015 after handling the brand in Quebec. A spokesperson for Bicom said the agency was invited to participate in the RFP because of its full experience of working with beauty brands.

“It’s both inspiring and reassuring for us to partner and entrust our communications strategy to such a respected team with their level of expertise,” said Marie-Pier Lessard, integrated communication leader at L’Oréal Professionnel. “While a partner change can often be disconcerting, we know that with Bicom it will be a seamless process as we look towards what’s next.”

Also, the agency has also picked up business for perfume and soap brand Roger & Gallet. Also selected following an RFP, Bicom will be responsible for launching the Roger & Gallet brand in English Canada.

L’Oréal acquired the Roger & Gallet brand in 2008 when it acquired parent company Yves Saint Laurent Beauty. The brand was “re-launched” in Quebec in 2011, and Bicom will assist the company as it turns its sights to the rest of the country.