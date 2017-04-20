Check it out: Don’t drive high. Don’t eat this stuff. A strange menu rails against driving high as Canada contemplates legalizing weed.

With Canadian lawmakers now debating the legalization of marijuana, a safe-driving advocate has tapped some top-tier creative talent to keep roads safe.

A pro-bono campaign from BBDO Toronto has put some off-putting snack items on transit ads and in radio spots. “In the mood for something ketchupy, salty, chocolatey with cheese?” asks a narrator in one radio ad.

He then details the strange menu of a fictitious diner with items such as a “fish taco ice cream sundae ketchup bowl” before revealing that “if these snacks sound appetizing to you, pull over because you’re probably driving high.”

The client behind the work is Lorne Simon, founder of Michael Communications PR Group and a safe-driving advocate who launched R.I.D.E. Checks, and organization that partners with police and media to encourage sober driving by providing literature for drivers.

The work launched Wednesday ahead of April 20 or 4/20, a day chosen by weed lovers for public indulgence, advocacy and protest.