Mott’s Clamato adds a dollop of comedy The brand taps actor Dan Levy to support its Caesar-focused social contest.

Canada Dry Mott’s has added some comedic flair to the classic Caesar with a new contest encouraging consumers to embrace their creativity.

The Mott’s Clamato brand has tapped Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy to launch a new contest ahead of “National Caesar Day” on May 18.

The Canadian actor appears in a new online video where he creates his own original Caesar recipe (complete with maple bacon and tater tots) and encourages viewers to submit names for the concoction, to be judged by Levy himself.

The move comes as Mott’s recently launched its new Pickled Bean flavour, included in Levy’s recipe. That product was launched as part of the brand’s strategy to bring an ingredient popular in bars and restaurants into people’s homes.

The online video, driving to the CaesarsWithDan.ca microsite, is getting paid support on Facebook, with a tag on Clamato’s TV ad that will air closer to May 18.