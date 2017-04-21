Jay Bertram joins NABS The former TBWA president is the organization's new executive director.

The National Advertising Benevolent Society has appointed Jay Bertram as its executive director to lead the organization’s team and strategic initiatives.

Bertram was previously president of TBWA\Canada, a position he left in September 2015 following the agency’s merger with Juniper Park. He has also held leadership positions with TBWA\Latin America and Cossette. His role with NABS started on April 18.

“Our industry is barreling though a sea change, yet it remains a strong economic, cultural and social contributor in this country,” Bertram said in a press release announcing his appointment. “I’m very excited about this opportunity to lead, and to give back while making an impact. I care deeply about the people I’ve worked with in advertising and in marketing – we are at the cusp of taking NABS to the next level.”