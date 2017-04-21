OneMethod names new managing director James Grant moves over from parent agency Bensimon Byrne with a mandate to continue the shop's growth.

OneMethod has selected James Grant to take over as the agency’s managing director and help continue its recent growth.

Grant joins from OneMethod’s parent agency Bensimon Byrne, where he has been for the last 18 years and was most recently director of operations. During his tenure, he worked with clients including Hyundai, President’s Choice, Joe Fresh, Constellation Brands and the CFL, as well as with Molson on “The Rant.”

Grant’s new role will include client service, professional development and new business duties, as well as a mandate for maintaining the agency’s entrepreneurial culture and supporting and encouraging its recent growth.

“There’s going to be a focus on our team, our processes and setting up the right environment that everyone can succeed in,” Grant says. “That helps cultivate that entrepreneurial spirit and culture that OneMethod is all about. We’ve never lost sight of that because it’s what had made OneMethod special since [founder and CCO] Amin [Todai] founded it 16 years ago. So one of our opportunities going forward is to make sure people are aware of OneMethod, why it is so unique, and give people a sense of how we work, especially in a cluttered agency marketplace.”

Started as a digital shop in 2001, OneMethod has evolved over the years to become more of a digital and design studio, doing things like launching new restaurants in Toronto or the OneMeth Goods clothing line on top of more traditional design and brand work. Last year, it added new business from Freshii to a client roster that includes Intuit, Svedka Vodka and a portfolio of Nestle brands that has expanded over the years to include work for Kit Kat, Haagen Dazs, Nescafe, Perrier and Smarties.

Grant takes over a position previously held by Dave Nourse, who joined OneMethod in 2013 from Saatchi & Saatchi but has now left the agency. “As we expand and evolve, so to does our leadership needs,” Todai said in a press release.

“Dave did a great job helping to grow the agency over the last three years,” Grant says of his predecessor. “We’re at a cusp in time where it felt like a natural time to make a change and help operationalize the place for our next phase of growth down the road.”