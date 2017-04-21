Up to the Minute: New hires in the post-production world Plus, changes for Mediacom in Toronto and more news you may have missed.

New hires

Content marketing agency The Tite Group has added to its team, bringing on Alex Portillo as an account executive. Portillo joins from 6 Degrees Integrated Communications where he worked as an account coordinator on CPG brands including JM Smuckers, Folgers, High Liner Foods and Irving Consumer Products. Prior to that, she worked as an experiential marketing manager for Trader Corporation.

Post-production house Married to Giants has added two new editors. Ryan Hunt (formerly at School Editing) and Raj Ramnauth (Saints Editorial) have both joined the Toronto company. Hunt’s recent work in the advertising world includes Special K’s “Own It” campaign, while Ramnauth’s portfolio includes the Emmy-nominated documentary Never Say Die: The Jason Day Story.

Director Greg Popp has joined Toronto production company The Corner Store. Specializing in dialogue-driven comedy spots, Popp has worked with bands including McDonald’s, Verizon, Bud Light, Head & Shoulders and Jeep.

Media

UM has won the media business for consulting firm Accenture. Read more (available to Media in Canada subscribers).

Mediacom has added to the C-suite of its Toronto office. Read more (available to subscribers).

Environics has released its new CanTrust Index, delving into how Canadian consumers feel about influencers and traditional advertising. Read more (available to subscribers).