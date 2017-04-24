Check it out: Porsche goes retro on social New artwork by British illustrator Guy Allen aims to evoke nostalgia and create a social media dialogue.

Porsche Canada is going retro-futuristic on social media with a series of illustrations featuring its latest model lineup.

The stylized designs began appearing in the brand’s social feeds, first as teasers and then as full-colour images that could be downloaded by fans.

The “Vintage Meets Modern” social campaign focuses on four new models (the 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, 911 GTS and 911 GT3). The work was overseen by agency of record Camp Jefferson, with the illustrations by British illustrator Guy Allen also being distributed as framed prints to dealerships and select fans. Allen has worked with a number of brands including Ford and Toyota, and has had his work featured in the pages of Top Gear magazine.

Margareta Mahlstedt, Porsche Canada’s director of marketing, says the campaign is an effort to create dialogue in social channels while evoking the brand’s history.

Chris Obergfell, associate creative director at Camp Jefferson, adds that the work is meant to create a feeling of nostalgia for a time when “the dream of owning a Porsche lived on your wall as a poster. Today, the dream lives in people’s pockets on their mobile phone and in places like Instagram…This our modern interpretation of that brand love.”





