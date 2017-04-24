Lg2 takes Best in Show at Crystals Radio Awards
The agency's anti-texting and driving spot for SAAQ takes the top prize.
Lg2’s anti-texting and driving radio spot took home Best in Show at this year’s Crystals Radio Awards, with the campaign among 34 total winners across categories.
The “LOL” spot for La Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec involved a woman describing how she’ll never walk again due to a car accident, with man consistently responding “LOL” – part of a larger campaign last year with the message that “When you text and drive, you just don’t care about the consequences.”
The spot also picked up a Gold in the Agency Single category.
Other big agency winners from last week’s gala event included Grey Canada’s work for Special Olympics Canada and the Salvation Army, Taxi Vancouver for its BC Hydro work and 123W for its Vancouver Aquarium campaign.
2017 Crystals Radio Awards winners
Best in Show
Platinum Crystal ($10,000 Grand Prize)
La Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec
“LOL”
Created by: Luc Du Sault, Andrée-Anne Hallé, Nicolas Boisvert (Lg2)
Agency Campaign
Gold Crystal
Special Olympics Canada
“The R Word – Beep/Beep 2”
Created by: Patrick Scissons, James Ansley, Joel Arbez, Graeme Campbell, Logan Gabel,
Terri Vegso, Darlene Remlinger, Laura Rovinescu (Grey Canada)
Silver Crystal
BC Hydro
“Rock/Punk/Blues”
Created by: Jay Gundzik, Nikki Jobson/Sebastien Wilcox (Taxi Vancouver)
Production:Murmur Music and Sound – Roger Harris/Denise Sarris
Bronze Crystal
Salvation Army
“Christmas 2016 – Once a Year/Holiday Stress/Crowded Mall”
Created by: James Ansley, Joel Arbez, Mike Richardson, Oliver Brooks
Vanessa Birze, Siobhan Doyle, Kit Kostandoff (Grey Canada)
Agency Single
Gold Crystal
La Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec
“LOL”
Created by: Luc Du Sault, Andrée-Anne Hallé, Nicolas Boisvert (Lg2)
Silver Crystal
Vancouver Aquarium
“Names”
Created by: Rob Sweetman (One Twenty Three West)
Bronze Crystal
Opera On The Avalon
“Sounds of War”
Created by: Jenny Smith, Terri Roberts (Ray Agency)
Keen Music
Gordon Pinsent (Talent)
Best Station Entry from a Small Market
Gold Crystal
Audiology First
“Mom”
Created by: Alex Zaretsky and Fay Braden
Rogers Radio
Silver Crystal
Capri Dental Centre
“Brush Brush”
Created by: James McIntosh, Fil De Carvalho, David Larsen
Newcap Radio
Bronze Crystal
Bounce Energy Balls Canada
“She’s Got Balls”
Created by: Tyler Hodkinson and Katie Holden
Larche Communications Inc.
Production – Creative Use of Sound/Music
Gold Crystal
Product Care Association
“Recycled Commercials #2”
Created by: Chris Leitz and Dan Macintosh
Newcap Radio Vancouver
Silver Crystal
H.R. MacMillan Space Centre
“Direct Liquidation“
Created by: Ainsworth – Hagan Ainsworth
Production – Murmur Music and Sound – Roger Harris/Denise Sarris
Bronze Crystal
Oodle Noodle
“Vintage Jingle”
Created by: Adam McGale, Katie Perman, Lesley Pelletier
Air Support Radio
Copywriting
Gold Crystal
Product Care Association
“Recycled Commercials #2”
Created by: Chris Leitz and Dan Macintosh
Newcap Radio Vancouver
Silver Crystal
JAZZ. FM91 Jazz and the Arts
“Discover Music – Integrity”
Created by: Dani Elwell and Glenn Knight
JAZZ FM91
Bronze Crystal
West Coast Auto Group
“Moj-ivational Thoughts“
Created by: Chris Aviss, Steve Andres, Bob Marjanovich, Ron Hewat
Bell Media Radio Vancouver
Performance
Gold Crystal
Opera On The Avalon
“Cut Short”
Created by: Jenny Smith, Terri Roberts (Ray Agency)
Keen Music
Gordon Pinsent (Talent)
Silver Crystal
Indie88
“Win a Trip to Austria”
Created by: Jessica Grajczyk and Dave Cockram
Indie88 – Central Ontario Broadcasting
Bronze Crystal
Casa Loma
“Pyrrhic Victory”
Created by: Dave Calvert, Chris Shapcotte, Bob Magee
Rogers Radio
Public Service Announcement
Gold Crystal
Product Care Association
“Recycled Commercials #1”
Created by: Chris Leitz and Dan Macintosh
Newcap Radio Vancouver
Silver Crystal
Way North Foods
“Feeding My Family – Juice & Coffee”
Created by: Trent Burton, Chris Lihou, Brad Connell, Eric Seymour,
Jordon Lawson, Andrea Wettstein (Wax)
Bronze Crystal
Scott Mission
“Holiday Hope Fund”
Created by: Larry MacInnis, Andre Lowy, Neil Hedley
MZ Media Inc.
Station Campaign
Gold Crystal
Product Care Association
“Recycled Commercials #1 and #2”
Created by: Chris Leitz and Dan Macintosh
Newcap Radio Vancouver
Silver Crystal
UCMAS
“Abhinav, Sanjitha, Tenzin”
Created by: Dave Calvert and Stewart Hammill
Rogers Radio
Bronze Crystal
JAZZ.FM91 Jazz and the Arts
“Discover Music – Promo, Integrity, Gregory Porter”
Created by: Dani Elwell and Glenn Knight
JAZZ.FM91
Station Imaging/Sound Design
Gold Crystal
100.3 The Bear
“Summer Imaging”
Created by: Gary McClenaghan and Jamie Watson
Bell Media Edmonton
Silver Crystal
Boom 97.3
“This is Boom 97.3”
Created by: Derek Welsman, Troy McCallum, John Arruda, Joe Cipriano
Newcap Radio Toronto
Bronze Crystal
Q107
“We Built This City”
Created by: Jamie Watson and David Whalen
Corus Radio Toronto
Station Promotion Single
Gold Crystal
The New Classical FM
“Crank It Up – Composers”
Created by: Larry MacInnis, Paul Thomas, Andre Lowy
MZ Media Inc
Silver Crystal
89X CIMX-FM
“89X Dirty Little Valentine”
Created by: Alan McKinnon and Erik Thompson
Bell Media Windsor
Bronze Crystal
K Rock 105.7
“Metallica Winner Promo”
Created by: Mike Darrach and David Kaye
Rogers Radio
Station Single
Gold Crystal
Alzheimer Society of Ontario
“Doris”
Created by: Larry MacInnis, Kelly Robotham, Doris Kahnert
MZ Media Inc.
Silver Crystal
Product Care Association
“Recycled Commercials #1”
Created by: Chris Leitz and Dan Macintosh
Newcap Radio Vancouver
Bronze Crystal
Product Care Association
“Recycled Commercials #2”
Created by: Chris Leitz and Dan Macintosh
Newcap Radio Vancouver