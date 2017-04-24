Lg2 takes Best in Show at Crystals Radio Awards The agency's anti-texting and driving spot for SAAQ takes the top prize.

Lg2’s anti-texting and driving radio spot took home Best in Show at this year’s Crystals Radio Awards, with the campaign among 34 total winners across categories.

The “LOL” spot for La Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec involved a woman describing how she’ll never walk again due to a car accident, with man consistently responding “LOL” – part of a larger campaign last year with the message that “When you text and drive, you just don’t care about the consequences.”

The spot also picked up a Gold in the Agency Single category.

Other big agency winners from last week’s gala event included Grey Canada’s work for Special Olympics Canada and the Salvation Army, Taxi Vancouver for its BC Hydro work and 123W for its Vancouver Aquarium campaign.

2017 Crystals Radio Awards winners

Best in Show

Platinum Crystal ($10,000 Grand Prize)

La Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec

“LOL”

Created by: Luc Du Sault, Andrée-Anne Hallé, Nicolas Boisvert (Lg2)

Agency Campaign

Gold Crystal

Special Olympics Canada

“The R Word – Beep/Beep 2”

Created by: Patrick Scissons, James Ansley, Joel Arbez, Graeme Campbell, Logan Gabel,

Terri Vegso, Darlene Remlinger, Laura Rovinescu (Grey Canada)

Silver Crystal

BC Hydro

“Rock/Punk/Blues”

Created by: Jay Gundzik, Nikki Jobson/Sebastien Wilcox (Taxi Vancouver)

Production:Murmur Music and Sound – Roger Harris/Denise Sarris

Bronze Crystal

Salvation Army

“Christmas 2016 – Once a Year/Holiday Stress/Crowded Mall”

Created by: James Ansley, Joel Arbez, Mike Richardson, Oliver Brooks

Vanessa Birze, Siobhan Doyle, Kit Kostandoff (Grey Canada)

Agency Single

Gold Crystal

La Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec

“LOL”

Created by: Luc Du Sault, Andrée-Anne Hallé, Nicolas Boisvert (Lg2)

Silver Crystal

Vancouver Aquarium

“Names”

Created by: Rob Sweetman (One Twenty Three West)

Bronze Crystal

Opera On The Avalon

“Sounds of War”

Created by: Jenny Smith, Terri Roberts (Ray Agency)

Keen Music

Gordon Pinsent (Talent)

Best Station Entry from a Small Market

Gold Crystal

Audiology First

“Mom”

Created by: Alex Zaretsky and Fay Braden

Rogers Radio

Silver Crystal

Capri Dental Centre

“Brush Brush”

Created by: James McIntosh, Fil De Carvalho, David Larsen

Newcap Radio

Bronze Crystal

Bounce Energy Balls Canada

“She’s Got Balls”

Created by: Tyler Hodkinson and Katie Holden

Larche Communications Inc.

Production – Creative Use of Sound/Music

Gold Crystal

Product Care Association

“Recycled Commercials #2”

Created by: Chris Leitz and Dan Macintosh

Newcap Radio Vancouver

Silver Crystal

H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

“Direct Liquidation“

Created by: Ainsworth – Hagan Ainsworth

Production – Murmur Music and Sound – Roger Harris/Denise Sarris

Bronze Crystal

Oodle Noodle

“Vintage Jingle”

Created by: Adam McGale, Katie Perman, Lesley Pelletier

Air Support Radio

Copywriting

Gold Crystal

Product Care Association

“Recycled Commercials #2”

Created by: Chris Leitz and Dan Macintosh

Newcap Radio Vancouver

Silver Crystal

JAZZ. FM91 Jazz and the Arts

“Discover Music – Integrity”

Created by: Dani Elwell and Glenn Knight

JAZZ FM91

Bronze Crystal

West Coast Auto Group

“Moj-ivational Thoughts“

Created by: Chris Aviss, Steve Andres, Bob Marjanovich, Ron Hewat

Bell Media Radio Vancouver

Performance

Gold Crystal

Opera On The Avalon

“Cut Short”

Created by: Jenny Smith, Terri Roberts (Ray Agency)

Keen Music

Gordon Pinsent (Talent)

Silver Crystal

Indie88

“Win a Trip to Austria”

Created by: Jessica Grajczyk and Dave Cockram

Indie88 – Central Ontario Broadcasting

Bronze Crystal

Casa Loma

“Pyrrhic Victory”

Created by: Dave Calvert, Chris Shapcotte, Bob Magee

Rogers Radio

Public Service Announcement

Gold Crystal

Product Care Association

“Recycled Commercials #1”

Created by: Chris Leitz and Dan Macintosh

Newcap Radio Vancouver

Silver Crystal

Way North Foods

“Feeding My Family – Juice & Coffee”

Created by: Trent Burton, Chris Lihou, Brad Connell, Eric Seymour,

Jordon Lawson, Andrea Wettstein (Wax)

Bronze Crystal

Scott Mission

“Holiday Hope Fund”

Created by: Larry MacInnis, Andre Lowy, Neil Hedley

MZ Media Inc.

Station Campaign

Gold Crystal

Product Care Association

“Recycled Commercials #1 and #2”

Created by: Chris Leitz and Dan Macintosh

Newcap Radio Vancouver

Silver Crystal

UCMAS

“Abhinav, Sanjitha, Tenzin”

Created by: Dave Calvert and Stewart Hammill

Rogers Radio

Bronze Crystal

JAZZ.FM91 Jazz and the Arts

“Discover Music – Promo, Integrity, Gregory Porter”

Created by: Dani Elwell and Glenn Knight

JAZZ.FM91

Station Imaging/Sound Design

Gold Crystal

100.3 The Bear

“Summer Imaging”

Created by: Gary McClenaghan and Jamie Watson

Bell Media Edmonton

Silver Crystal

Boom 97.3

“This is Boom 97.3”

Created by: Derek Welsman, Troy McCallum, John Arruda, Joe Cipriano

Newcap Radio Toronto

Bronze Crystal

Q107

“We Built This City”

Created by: Jamie Watson and David Whalen

Corus Radio Toronto

Station Promotion Single

Gold Crystal

The New Classical FM

“Crank It Up – Composers”

Created by: Larry MacInnis, Paul Thomas, Andre Lowy

MZ Media Inc

Silver Crystal

89X CIMX-FM

“89X Dirty Little Valentine”

Created by: Alan McKinnon and Erik Thompson

Bell Media Windsor

Bronze Crystal

K Rock 105.7

“Metallica Winner Promo”

Created by: Mike Darrach and David Kaye

Rogers Radio

Station Single

Gold Crystal

Alzheimer Society of Ontario

“Doris”

Created by: Larry MacInnis, Kelly Robotham, Doris Kahnert

MZ Media Inc.

Silver Crystal

Product Care Association

“Recycled Commercials #1”

Created by: Chris Leitz and Dan Macintosh

Newcap Radio Vancouver

Bronze Crystal

Product Care Association

“Recycled Commercials #2”

Created by: Chris Leitz and Dan Macintosh

Newcap Radio Vancouver