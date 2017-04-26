Opening Keynote: Starting from scratch As an author and leader in the field of strategic foresight, Alexander Manu surveys a marketplace in which online behaviour ...

As an author and leader in the field of strategic foresight, Alexander Manu surveys a marketplace in which online behaviour is transforming the ecosystem into a behaviour economy, changing the relationship between companies and customers.

To survive, brands need to understand that the new economy is not about change, but about transformation. As new technology (from artificial intelligence to deep machine learning and more) changes the structure of our lives, it changes the frameworks on which our experiences are built. To be providers of meaning in this new framework, brands must redefine their role within the story of each user.