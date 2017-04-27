The work that won Young Lions and Marketers gold A "wishful" idea for Lay's is among the pitches that earned these teams their chance to represent the country in Cannes.

Pictured: The Gold-winning idea in the Print category from the 2017 Young Lions competition.

The Globe and Mail has announced the list of Canadian winners for the 2017 Young Lions and Young Marketers competition.

The Gold-winning teams have earned a chance to compete on a bigger stage and hobnob with industry executives at the global Young Lions contest, which takes place at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June.

The competition involves teams answering a client brief within a 24- or 48-hour period, depending on the category. This year’s competition, which had a record high number of entries, included briefs from non-profit brand Samara Canada, a non-partisan research and educational charity that aims to connect citizens with politics. The organization tasked Young Lions competitors with making its message relevant to a younger, tech-savvy audience.

The top idea from the Young Marketer competition came from a team at PepsiCo for its Lay’s brand. The “Lay’s Wish Chips” campaign would involve a new product launch where every chip in the bag would be a folded “wish chip.” In the Gold winning plan, the idea is that Canadians would share social posts with the chips and their wishes for a better country, with the brand responding to each post and directing users to specific organizations. Lay’s would also direct $1.50 (in honour of Canada 150) to “@mentioned” organizations. The campaign idea also included a content series of five digital shorts.

In the Film category, the Gold-winning team from Rethink came up with a concept that frames Canadians’ day-to-day issues as political issues.

The winning Print category idea (pictured above), meanwhile, came from a team at Tank and centred on the idea that what’s happening with our neighbours can easily cross our border, so political engagement shouldn’t be ignored.

In Cyber, the Gold idea came from a team at Sid Lee, who pitched “The Good Samaratan,” a data-driven social platform that would use sentiment analysis to respond to activists in real time.

Lastly, the Gold-winning idea in Media came from a pair from Media Experts, who created “We GAF” (or “We give a fuck”), a platform aimed at delivering a more one-to-one experience for young Canadians to engage with politics. For example, a chatbot would converse with users about issues like public transit. Touchscreen out-of-home ads would allow users to vote on issues, while data from social sentiment analysis would be used to create other OOH ads placed in front of areas like Toronto’s city hall.

The full lists of winning teams is below and all of the winning work can be viewed on the Young Lions and Young Marketers competition site.

2017 Young Lions and Young Marketers winners

Young Marketers

Gold

Michael Alaimo, marketing manager, Gatorade, PepsiCo Beverages Canada

Christian Alaimo, associate marketing manager, Away From Home, PepsiCo Beverages Canada

Silver

Telis Carayannakis, brand manager, Budweiser, Labatt Breweries of Canada

Michael Holmes, senior assistant brand manager, Old Spice, Proctor & Gamble

Bronze

Kevin De Gruijter, assistant brand manager, Bud Light, Labatt Breweries of Canada

Kristina McCaughey, assistant brand manager, Stella Artois, Labatt Breweries of Canada

Cyber

Gold

Jordan Gladman, art director, Sid Lee

Alex Boland, senior designer, Sid Lee

Silver

Shane Rodak, copywriter, J. Walter Thompson Canada

Alec Carluen, art director, J. Walter Thompson Canada

(No bronze was awarded in this category)

Print

Gold

Stephanie Bibeau, copywriter, Tank

Etienne Goulet, art director, Tank

Silver

Michael Mehrasa, copywriter, Taxi Canada

Alyssa Jongsma, art director, Taxi Canada

Bronze

Geeta Chopra, freelance strategist/consultant, Geeta Chopra Consulting

Gina Nasuti, account supervisor, Behaviour Inc.

Film

Gold

Jake Bundock, art director, Rethink

Andrew Chhour, copywriter, Rethink

Silver

Layton Wu, copywriter, DentsuBos

Tyler McKissick, art director, Open. A Creative Company

Bronze

Lorne Heller, copywriter, Juniper Park/TBWA

Justin Luu, art director, Juniper Park/TBWA

Media

Gold

Elizabeth McPhedran, communications manager, Media Experts

Jessica Burnie, visual communications director, Media Experts

Silver

Russell Cross, senior communications designer, Initiative

Dylan Montcalm, account manager, Adobe (TubeMogul)

Bronze

Brent MacKinnon, digital marketing strategist, Time+Space Media

BeckyAnne Brydon, Deigital Strategist, Time+Space Media