ICF Olson Canada grows its team The agency is moving to align with its parent company's industry vertical focus.

ICF Olson Canada has expanded several of its departments as it looks to better align itself with its parent company’s management consulting expertise.

The agency has added 17 new hires since the beginning of the year, along with making several promotions. Its Toronto office now has about 100 staff.

The agency, which was purchased by consulting company ICF International in 2014, is now aligning itself more with some of the industry verticals its parent company specializes in, says Mike Brown, president of ICF Olson Canada.

“We’ve really been experiencing a lot of growth related to marrying our agency capabilities with their industry experience in a few key verticals,” he says. Among those are aviation and energy in particular.

Among its key new hires are David Fiedler, director of experience design focused on the aviation business; Matt Jones as account director for its energy business; and Danielle Giroux as art director.

Fielder was most recently with ICF Olson’s Minneapolis office, where he had been leading its Belize Tourism Board relationship for six years. As part of that role, he helped secure a new direct route to the country from Toronto through WestJet. In his new role, he will help lead the agency’s global passenger experience practice in partnership with ICF’s aviation consulting group, working for a client base including airlines, airports and destination marketing organizations.

Jones, meanwhile, will lead ICF Olson Canada’s work in the energy sector, again through partnership with ICF’s management consulting offerings. Prior to joining Olson, Jones worked with Toronto Hydro, where he developed energy conservation programs. He has also held strategy roles with PowerStream and Sustainable Energy Initiative.

Giroux has joined the agency from Leo Burnett, where she was a digital designer.

On the promotions side, Dylan Gerard has been made executive creative director a year after joining the shop as creative director. Lauren Moore, who leads ICF Olson’s’ Boston Pizza account, has been made an account director. Meanwhile, Hector Rivero has been promoted to director of wireless services and Erin Sliwin has been made director of project management.