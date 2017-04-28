Cossette wins Yellow Pencil at D&AD
The agency's SickKids work led Canadian winners at this year's show, where nine agencies combined for 20 Pencils.
Cossette was Canada’s big winner at the D&AD Awards ceremony yesterday.
The agency was awarded a Yellow Pencil – as well as a Graphite and Wood Pencil – for “Undeniable,” the video that launched the “VS” platform for SickKids. Cossette picked up an additional Wood Pencil for “No Shame,” a bold out-of-home campaign for femcare brand Easy.
Cossette’s win is only Canada’s ninth Yellow Pencil to come out of D&AD’s notoriously rigorous judging process over the past 18 years.
Leo Burnett Toronto also had a respectable showing, picking up three Graphite Pencils and a pair of Wood Pencils for its work with IKEA, Smith Restaurant and the Museum of Contemporary Art. Sid Lee picked up multiple wins for its branding work with Fuel Transport, while J. Walter Thompson Canada won three Wood Pencils for the “#20MinutesofActionForChange” anti-misogyny campaign it did in partnership with White Ribbon.
The full list of winning Canadian work, which saw nine agencies combine for 20 Pencils, can be found below.
Cossette: 1 Yellow, 1 Graphite, 2 Wood
Yellow
SickKids, “VS. – Undeniable”: Film
Graphite
SickKids, “VS. – Undeniable”: Film
Wood
Easy, “No Shame”: Outdoor
SickKids, “VS. – Undeniable”: Digital
Leo Burnett Toronto: 3 Graphite, 2 Wood
Graphite
IKEA, “Cook This Page”: Graphic Design, Integrated
Smith Restaurant + Bar, “Smith Brunch Menu”: Graphic Design
Wood
IKEA, “Cook This Page”: Graphic Design
Museum of Contemporary Art, “1 of 300: Limited Edition Invitations of Contemporary Art”: Graphic Design
Sid Lee: 1 Graphite, 1 Wood
Graphite
Fuel Transport, “Fuel Transport Branding”: Branding
Wood
Fuel Transport, “Fuel Transport Branding”: Branding
FCB Toronto: 1 Graphite
Graphite
Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers”: Digital
Lg2: 1 Graphite
Graphite
Rethink Breast Cancer, “The Give-a-Care Collection”: Branding
J. Walter Thompson Canada: 3 Wood
Wood
White Ribbon, “#20MinutesofActionForChange”: Creativity for Good, Digital, Direct
John St.: 2 Wood
Wood
Carly Fleischmann, “Speechless”: Branding
Miami Ad School, “You Are Your Book”: Press
Blueblancrouge: 1 Wood
Wood
Ubisoft, “Assassin’s Creed Syndicate”: Craft
Ogilvy & Mather Canada: 1 Wood
Wood
Huggies (Kimberly-Clark), “No Baby Unhugged”: Creativity for Good