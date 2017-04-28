Cossette wins Yellow Pencil at D&AD The agency's SickKids work led Canadian winners at this year's show, where nine agencies combined for 20 Pencils.

Cossette was Canada’s big winner at the D&AD Awards ceremony yesterday.

The agency was awarded a Yellow Pencil – as well as a Graphite and Wood Pencil – for “Undeniable,” the video that launched the “VS” platform for SickKids. Cossette picked up an additional Wood Pencil for “No Shame,” a bold out-of-home campaign for femcare brand Easy.

Cossette’s win is only Canada’s ninth Yellow Pencil to come out of D&AD’s notoriously rigorous judging process over the past 18 years.

Leo Burnett Toronto also had a respectable showing, picking up three Graphite Pencils and a pair of Wood Pencils for its work with IKEA, Smith Restaurant and the Museum of Contemporary Art. Sid Lee picked up multiple wins for its branding work with Fuel Transport, while J. Walter Thompson Canada won three Wood Pencils for the “#20MinutesofActionForChange” anti-misogyny campaign it did in partnership with White Ribbon.

The full list of winning Canadian work, which saw nine agencies combine for 20 Pencils, can be found below.

Cossette: 1 Yellow, 1 Graphite, 2 Wood

Yellow



SickKids, “VS. – Undeniable”: Film

Graphite

SickKids, “VS. – Undeniable”: Film

Wood

Easy, “No Shame”: Outdoor

SickKids, “VS. – Undeniable”: Digital

Leo Burnett Toronto: 3 Graphite, 2 Wood

Graphite

IKEA, “Cook This Page”: Graphic Design, Integrated

Smith Restaurant + Bar, “Smith Brunch Menu”: Graphic Design

Wood

IKEA, “Cook This Page”: Graphic Design

Museum of Contemporary Art, “1 of 300: Limited Edition Invitations of Contemporary Art”: Graphic Design

Sid Lee: 1 Graphite, 1 Wood

Graphite

Fuel Transport, “Fuel Transport Branding”: Branding

Wood

Fuel Transport, “Fuel Transport Branding”: Branding

FCB Toronto: 1 Graphite

Graphite

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers”: Digital

Lg2: 1 Graphite

Graphite

Rethink Breast Cancer, “The Give-a-Care Collection”: Branding

J. Walter Thompson Canada: 3 Wood

Wood

White Ribbon, “#20MinutesofActionForChange”: Creativity for Good, Digital, Direct

John St.: 2 Wood

Wood

Carly Fleischmann, “Speechless”: Branding

Miami Ad School, “You Are Your Book”: Press

Blueblancrouge: 1 Wood

Wood

Ubisoft, “Assassin’s Creed Syndicate”: Craft

Ogilvy & Mather Canada: 1 Wood

Wood

Huggies (Kimberly-Clark), “No Baby Unhugged”: Creativity for Good