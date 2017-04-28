Up to the Minute: New hires at DenstuBos and Fuse Plus, Canadian wins at the Webbys and Effies and more news you may have missed.

New hires

Fuse has hired Steven Alegrias as digital media director, the latest addition the agency has made as part of its effort to strengthen its expertise in data science for the purposes of more effective content development.

Sponsorship and experiential agency Lumency has hired Rob Alexiou in the new role of VP of strategic creative and design. Alexiou was most recently ECD at Mosaic and has also been a CD at Hunter Straker and Launch.

DentsuBos has made three additions to its account team in Montreal. Andrée-Anne Martel has been hired as account supervisor, Charlotte Paré-Cova has been hired as an account executive and Cloé Boulianne has been hired as account coordinator.

Awards

A number of Canadian agencies were recognized in the Advertising and Media categories at this week’s Webby Awards. Cossette won in the Longform Video Advertising category for “Undeniable,” the video that launched the “VS” platform for SickKids, while Jam3 won in Media and Entertainment for “Independence Day: My Street.” For the fan-voted People’s Choice awards, FCB Toronto won in Best Use of Data-Driven Media for “Down Syndrome Answers,” while Juniper Park\TBWA won in Best Video Campaign for its work with Project Consent.

The winners for this year’s Effie Awards have been released, though which level of award they will receive will be announced at a ceremony in June. Leading Canadian agencies is McCann Canada with pair of wins for the Chevrolet Spark launch for Chevrolet Canada. Picking up single wins are Leo Burnett Toronto for its “Gain by Gain” campaign for the P&G detergent brand, Grey Canada for the Ovarian Cancer Canada “Ladyballs” campaign and BBDO Toronto for the “Skittles Holiday Pawn Shop.” While it didn’t win, BBDO also picked up a finalist nod for “Doritos Ketchup Roses,” with JWT Canada picking up a finalist spot for the “Single Serve” campaign for Tim Hortons and Cossette for the Honey Nut Cheerios “Bring Back The Bees” campaign.

New business

Bicom has been selected as PR AOR for fashion ecommerce platform Lyst.ca. Bicom has been tasked with helping grow the Lyst brand in the Canadian market, a priority for the company as it expands globally.

Rock-it Promo has been named PR AOR for Canfitpro, a provider of education and certification programs for fitness professionals and personal trainers. The agency will handle all media outreach, brand awareness, influencer and community engagement for all of Canfitpro’s programs and its annual World Fitness Expo.

Zenergy Communications has been selected as the PR AOR for Carmen and Co., the Canadian distributor of watch brands Daniel Wellington and Rosefield. Zenergy’s mandate includes the development of a public relations plan for Daniel Wellington’s men’s and women’s collections and Rosefield’s women’s collections to support OOH and print advertising campaigns currently in market.

Media

Shaw Media will be closing its community news stations in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton. The closure, which is being done so the company can redirect funds to Global stations in western markets, will result in 70 layoffs. (Available to Media in Canada subscribers.)

UM has hired Erica Kokiw to fill its vacant VP of digital position. (Available to Media in Canada subscribers.)

Snapchat has added custom geofilters to its API, meaning advertisers can create the filters with one of Snap’s selected partner agencies in addition to working directly with the company. (Available to Media in Canada subscribers.)