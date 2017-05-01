2017 Marketing Awards shortlists: Branded Content, Digital, Direct and Film See the first list of entries that were recently up for debate at live judging.

The 2017 Marketing Awards hosted its third and final jury for live deliberations last month, as our main jury tackled the largest group of categories in the program. On April 19 and 20, co-chairs Jordan Doucette (Taxi) and Zak Mroueh (Zulu Alpha Kilo) led discussions among a group of 12 experts from the Canadian marketing industry, as the jury determined which entries would be awarded with medals at the Marketing Awards Gala on June 13th.

Among our main jury this year were subject matter experts for new categories – Mia Pearson of North Strategic helped to inform the discussion of the shortlisted entries in our new PR categories, while Roehl Sanchez of BIMM was on hand to offer his expertise in direct marketing for the awards show’s updated direct and collateral categories.

Here is the full list of names for the 2017 Marketing Awards main jury:

Lance Martin , Union Creative

, Union Creative Jenny Smith , Ray Agency

, Ray Agency Deborah Prenger , Ant Agency

, Ant Agency Jo-Ann Munro , McCann

, McCann Dave Douglass , Anomaly

, Anomaly Mia Pearson , North Strategic

, North Strategic Denise Cole , J. Walter Thompson Canada

, J. Walter Thompson Canada Nancy Crimi-Lamanna , FCB Toronto

, FCB Toronto Katie Ainsworth , Grey

, Grey Tom Koukodimos , Sid Lee

, Sid Lee Roehl Sanchez, BIMM

BIMM Claude Auchu, Lg2

In addition to our 12 main jury members, the Marketing Awards received assistance from one of its largest-ever online juries, made up of a group of 33 individuals from both the Canadian and international advertising community. Many of the jury members are high-ranking members of Strategy‘s Creative Report Card creative director list. Offering an international perspective in the first of two rounds of online voting were Pam Fujimoto of WongDoody LA, and Jamie Cordwell of Edelman in the UK, who also joined the group for online voting in round two. In a nod to the 2017 theme of the awards show, “Less Politics. More Creativity.,” jury members were instructed by co-chairs Doucette and Mroueh to put their “allegiances” aside, and vote for what they felt was the best work of the year from Canada.

The first group of shortlisted entries below were selected to move onto round two of online voting, the results of which were discussed and awarded during live deliberations in April. Stay tuned for parts two and three of this shortlist, coming later this week, and make sure to mark June 13th in your calendar for the 2017 Marketing Awards Gala.

2017 Marketing Awards shortlists (part one)

Branded Content

“Huggies – No Baby Unhugged.” Client: Kimberly Clark. Agency: Ogilvy

“Rooftop Rink.” Client: Molson Canadian. Agency: Rethink

“Posts.” Client: Loto-Qu é bec. Agency: Sid Lee

bec. Agency: Sid Lee “Snack Time – Case Study.” Client: Milk West. Agency: DDB Vancouver

“Notes.” Client: Take Note. Agency: BBDO

“A Balloon for Ben.” Client: Cineplex. Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

“Itty Bitty Ballers.” Client: Go Daddy. Agency: Juniper Park\TBWA

Digital

Apps/Mobile

“Live Swatches.” Client: R é no-D é p ô t. Agency: Sid Lee

no-D p t. Agency: Sid Lee “Scrolling Marathon.” Client: Sports Experts. Agency: Rethink

“Haunted Door.” Client: WD-40. Agency: BIMM

“Netflix Netflip.” Client: Netflix. Agency: Sid Lee

Best in Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality

“Doritos Inferno.” Client: PepsiCo Foods. Agency: BBDO

“Air Canada Brisbane 360.” Client: Air Canada, Tourism Australia, Tourism Queensland. Agency: Crucial Interactive, Mindshare, J. Walter Thompson Canada

“Qx30.” Client: Infiniti Canada. Agency: Union

Best Use of Social Media

“Rooftop Rink.” Client: Molson Canadian. Agency: Rethink

“Welcome Party.” Client: Molson Canadian. Agency: Rethink

“Sell Your Social Media Soul.” Client: Burger King Canada. Agency: J. Walter Thompson Canada

“The Instagram Escape Room.” Client: Toronto Silent Film Festival. Agency: Red Lion Canada

“Winter Swear Jar.” Client: Hotels.com. Agency: J. Walter Thompson Canada

“Watch Dogs 2.” Client: Ubisoft Canada. Agency: Bleublancrouge

Creative Use of Technology

“Street Swatches.” Client: R é n0-D é p ô t. Agency: Sid Lee

n0-D p t. Agency: Sid Lee “Live Swatches.” Client: R é n0-D é p ô t. Agency: Sid Lee

n0-D p t. Agency: Sid Lee “Green Screen.” Client: Scotts Canada. Agency: Rethink

“Country.” Client: Soci é t é des casinos du Qu é bec. Agency: Cossette

Games

“Grab-A-Gift.” Client: Sports Experts. Agency: Rethink

“The Instagram Escape Room.” Client: Toronto Silent Film Festival. Agency: Red Lion Canada

“Watch Dogs 2.” Client: Ubisoft Canada. Agency: Bleublancrouge

“Scrolling Marathon.” Client: Sports Experts. Agency: Rethink

Integrated Web Campaign

“Blind Love.” Client: Tourisme Quebec. Agency: Lg2

“Mixtape of You.” Client: Boom 97.3. Agency: No Fixed Address

“The Nontest.” Client: Kit Kat. Agency: OneMethod (A Division of Bensimon Byrne)

“Itty Bitty Ballers.” Client: Go Daddy. Agency: Juniper Park\TBWA

“Huggies – No Baby Unhugged.” Client: Kimberly Clark. Agency: Ogilvy

“Canadian Tire NOMA Lights.” Client: Canadian Tire. Agency: Fuse Marketing Group

Online Display Single

“Unclickabale Banner.” Client: Bell Media/Astral Out of Home. Agency: Lg2

“Elevator.” Client: Loto-Qu é bec. Agency: Sid Lee

bec. Agency: Sid Lee “Woman.” Client: Quebec City Magic Festival. Agency: Lg2

“Air Canada Brisbane 360.” Client: Air Canada, Tourism Australia, Tourism Queensland. Agency: Crucial Interactive, Mindshare, J. Walter Thompson Canada

Online Display Campaign

“Design For Everyone.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

“Market Hall Social.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

Online Film Single – 15 Seconds and Under

“Reach Through.” Client: Koodo. Agency: Camp Jefferson

“Honda Kog.” Client: Honda Canada. Agency: Doug&Partners

“SVEDKA Vodka Halloween – ‘First World Horrors: No Space.’” Client: SVEDKA Vodka. Agency: Bensimon Byrne

Online Film Single – 30 Seconds and Under

“Snack Time: Candy.” Client: Milk West. Agency: DDB Canada

“Bundle of Joy.” Client: Pizza Hut Canada. Agency: Grip Limited

“Hug.” Client: PepsiCo Foods. Agency: BBDO

Online Film Single – Long-Form

“Eat Together.” Client: Loblaw Companies Limited/President’s Choice. Agency: John St.

“Blind Love.” Client: Tourisme Quebec. Agency: Lg2

“Bring Back the Bees.” Client: General Mills Canada. Agency: Cossette

“A Tailor-Made Dad.” Client: Valin. Agency: Lg2

“Itty Bitty Ballers.” Client: Go Daddy. Agency: Juniper Park\TBWA

“The Surprise.” Client: Interac. Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

“Bitter Sounds.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

“Spaceship at the Border.” Client: Friends of Canadian Film. Agency: Brad

“The Winter Within.” Client: Destination British Columbia. Agency: Camp Pacific

“Notes.” Client: Take Note. Agency: BBDO

“Question Madness Anthem.” Client: The North Face. Agency: Sid Lee

Online Film Campaign – 15 Seconds and Under

“Toast/Passports/Elevator.” Client: Loto-Qu é bec. Agency: Sid Lee

bec. Agency: Sid Lee “SVEDKA Vodka Halloween – ‘First World Horrors.’” Client: SVEDKA Vodka. Agency: Bensimon Byrne

“One Second Vitamins.” Client: Jamieson Vitamins. Agency: Union

“Simple Demonstration.” Client: Dollar Financial Group. Agency: Camp Pacific

Online Film Campaign – 30 Seconds and Under

“Snack Time: Candy, Swim, Yoga.” Client: Milk West. Agency: DDB Canada

“Not-Yet.Ca.” Client: Mount Pleasant Group of Cemeteries. Agency: Union

“Doritos Collisions #HabLovesGuac.” Client: PepsiCo Foods Canada. Agency: BBDO

“Toy.” Client: Kumpan Electric. Agency: Sid Lee

Online Film Campaign – Long-Form

“Huggies – No Baby Unhugged.” Client: Kimberly Clark. Agency: Ogilvy

“Snack Time: True Love, Rap Battle, Wing Man.” Client: Milk West. Agency: DDB Canada

“Pets With Credit/The Surprise.” Client: Interac. Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

Direct

Best in Direct

“Bring Back the Bees.” Client: General Mills Canada. Agency: Cossette

“IKEA: Cook This Page.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

“Green Screen.” Client: Scotts Canada. Agency: Rethink

“Prickly.” Client: Scotts Canada/Weed B Gone. Agency: Rethink

“Haunted Door.” Client: WD-40. Agency: BIMM

“#CollabWithAric.” Client: Aric Guit é Photography. Agency: Havas Canada

Best in Collateral

“IKEA: Cook This Page.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

“Walmart Wrapping Bag.” Client: Walmart Canada. Agency: J. Walter Thompson Canada

Film

Television Single – 15 Seconds and Under

“Mozart.” Client: OSQ. Agency: Lg2

“Beethoven.” Client: OSQ. Agency: Lg2

Television Single – 30 Seconds and Under

“Office.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

“Huggies – No Baby Unhugged.” Client: Kimberly Clark. Agency: Ogilvy

“Keyboard Alarm.” Client: Maxwell House. Agency: Taxi 2

“Masterbrand Campaign (Worth Crying Over).” Client: Dairy Farmers of Canada. Agency: DDB Canada

“We All Play for Canada Rio – Wheels.” Client: Canadian Tire. Agency: Cleansheet Communications

“Bring Back the Bees.” Client: General Mills Canada. Agency: Cossette

Television Single - Over 30 Seconds/Long-Form

“Gain by Gain.” Client: Procter & Gamble/Gain. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

“Eat Together.” Client: Loblaw Companies Limited/President’s Choice. Agency: John St.

“Mysterious Man.” Client: Interac. Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

“Toronto Maple Leafs – ‘Stand Witness.’” Client: Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. Agency: Sid Lee

Television Single – Small Budget

“War.” Client: Berlitz Canada. Agency: Rethink

“Chopstick.” Client: Loto-Qu é bec. Agency: Sid Lee

bec. Agency: Sid Lee “Recharge. Restart. / Skatepark.” Client: Les Producteurs de lait du Qu é bec. Agency: Lg2

Television Campaign – 15 Seconds and Under

“Gifts Dads Really Want.” Client: Canadian Tire. Agency: Taxi

“Market Hall.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

“Spectators.” Client: OSQ. Agency: Lg2

Television Campaign – 30 Seconds and Under

“Scrabble/Doctor/Chopstick/Mechanic.” Client: Loto-Quebec. Agency: Sid Lee

“We All Play for Canada Rio.” Client: Canadian Tire. Agency: Cleansheet Communications

“A Bit Bitter.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

Television Campaign – Over 30 Seconds/Long-Form

“Long Shift.” Client: Tangerine. Agency: John St.

Television Campaign – Small Budget

“Mafia & War.” Client: Berlitz Canada. Agency: Rethink

“Get In On the Act.” Client: Op é ra de Montr é al. Agency: Brad

Other Broadcast Single

“A Balloon for Ben.” Client: Cineplex. Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

“The Surprise.” Client: Interac. Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

Other Broadcast Campaign