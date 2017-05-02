2017 Marketing Awards shortlists: Integrated, Out-of-Home, PR and Press Check out the latest series of lists as we roll out the potential winners for this year.

This week we’re unveiling the shortlisted entries for the 2017 Marketing Awards, after the main jury gathered in Toronto to discuss which entries will qualify for a medal (you can take a look at our full jury list here.)

If you missed it yesterday, we revealed the first of three shortlists for the main categories, including Branded Content, Film, Digital and Direct. Below is our next list of contenders.

Be sure to review our shortlists for the Multicultural Marketing Awards and Design Marketing Awards as well, and stay tuned for tomorrow’s third and final instalment of the main jury shortlist. Also make sure to mark June 13th in your calendar so you can join us for 2017 Marketing Awards Gala in Toronto.

2017 Marketing Awards shortlists (part two)

Integrated Campaign

“Bring Back the Bees.” Client: General Mills Canada. Agency: Cossette

“Rooftop Rink.” Client: Molson Canadian. Agency: Rethink

“#LightUpTheNation.” Client: Labatt Brewing Company Ltd. Agency: Anomaly

“Gain by Gain.” Client: Procter & Gamble/Gain. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

“Snack Time.” Client: Milk West. Agency: DDB Canada

“Claim Your Call.” Client: Campari Canada. Agency: BBDO

“The Lemonade Stand.” Client: Yellow Pages. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto/Jungle Media

“1903: A Harley-Davidson Caf é .” Client: Harley-Davidson. Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

Out-of-Home

Best in Point-of-Purchase

“Bring Back the Bees.” Client: General Mills Canada. Agency: Cossette

“IKEA: Cook This Page.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

“Cart Thru.” Client: Tim Hortons. Agency: J. Walter Thompson Canada

“Smile Box.” Client: McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Ltd. Agency: Cossette

Billboard Single

“Time for a Big Mac.” Client: McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Ltd. Agency: Cossette

“Equalizer Fries.” Client: McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Ltd. Agency: Cossette

“Snowden CCTV.” Client: Elevation Pictures. Agency: DentsuBos

“Bring Back the Bees.” Client: General Mills Canada. Agency: Cossette

Billboard Campaign

“Goal-Synced Nation.” Client: Labatt Brewing Company Ltd. Agency: Anomaly

“Help Wanted.” Client: The Wall Street Journal. Agency: The & Partnership

“Traffic.” Client: Loto-Qu é bec. Agency: Sid Lee

bec. Agency: Sid Lee “Time for a Classic.” Client: McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Ltd. Agency: Cossette

Experiential/Special Events/Stunts

“Rooftop Rink.” Client: Molson Canadian. Agency: Rethink

“Green Screen.” Client: Scotts Canada. Agency: Rethink

“IKEA: Cook This Page.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

“Canadian Apparel.” Client: OneMethod. Agency: OneMethod (A Division of Bensimon Byrne)

“SteakCation.” Client: Taco Bell Canada. Agency: Grip Limited

Small-Scale Ambient

“IKEA: Cook This Page.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

“Move In With Just Eat.” Client: Just Eat. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

“The Pen.” Client: Doctors Without Boarders. Agency: John St.

Large-Scale Ambient

“Rooftop Rink.” Client: Molson Canadian. Agency: Rethink

“Mysterious Billboard.” Client: Quebec City Magic Festival. Agency: Lg2

“Old Style Pilsner Ice Shack Bar.” Client: Molson Coors Canada (Old Style Pilsner). Agency: Rethink

Transit/Posters Single

“Street Swatches.” Client: R é no-D é p ô t. Agency: Sid Lee

no-D p t. Agency: Sid Lee “Boat.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

“The Azur Train.” Client: Loto-Qu é bec. Agency: Sid Lee

bec. Agency: Sid Lee “Election.” Client: Scotties. Agency: John St.

Transit/Posters Campaign

“The Tissue for Any Issue.” Client: Kruger/Scotties. Agency: Lg2

“Degrees of Bittnerness.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

“Annual Donation Drive.” Client: Catholic Church of Montreal. Agency: DentsuBos

“Cin é ma du Parc.” Client: Cin é ma du Parc. Agency: Les Évad é s.

ma du Parc.” Client: Cin ma du Parc. Agency: Les Évad s. “IKEA Moving Day – Move Less.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto/Jungle Media

“A Tissue for Any Issue.” Client: Scotties. Agency: John St.

PR

Community Building

“Speechless.” Client: Carly Fleischmann. Agency: John St.

“Rooftop Rink.” Client: Molson Canadian. Agency: Rethink

“Ladyballs.” Client: Ovarian Cancer Canada. Agency: Grey Canada

“Welcome Party.” Client: Molson Canadian. Agency: Rethink

“Bring Back the Bees.” Client: General Mills Canada. Agency: Veritas Communications

Influencer/Talent Marketing

“Speechless.” Client: Carly Fleischmann. Agency: John St.

“Itty Bitty Ballers.” Client: Go Daddy. Agency: Juniper Park\TBWA

“Adidas Avenue A Subscription Program.” Client: Adidas. Agency: Mirum

Integrated Campaign Led by PR

“Bring Back the Bees.” Client: General Mills Canada. Agency: Cossette

“SickKids VS Missing Home.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

“Ladyballs.” Client: Ovarian Cancer Canada. Agency: Grey Canada

“Rooftop Rink.” Client: Molson Canadian. Agency: Rethink

Press

Business Press Single

“Holding Our Own.” Client: Zulu Alpha Kilo. Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

“Say No to Spec Buttons.” Client: Zulu Alpha Kilo. Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

“Copywriter.” Client: Bell Media/Astral Out of Home. Agency: Lg2

Magazine Single

“Italy.” Client: Fromages d’ici (Les Producteurs de lait du Qu é bec). Agency: Lg2

bec). Agency: Lg2 “There’s More to Market Hall – Carafe.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

“There’s More to Market Hall – Grater.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

“There’s More to Market Hall – Pot.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

“Musical Truck Bed.” Client: Honda Canada. Agency: Grip Limited

Magazine Campaign

“There’s More to Market Hall.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

“Our Cheeses.” Client: Fromages d’ici (Les Producteurs de lait du Qu é bec). Agency: Lg2

Newspaper Single

“Boat.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

“Bitter News.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

“Stairs.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

Newspaper Campaign