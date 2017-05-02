Traffik adds three The Toronto agency makes additions to its strategy and production departments.

Traffik has added three new staff, bolstering its planning and production teams.

John Krissilas has joined as strategic planner and Nikita Dighe has come on as communications planner. Krissilas has been a freelance strategist for the better part of the last five years, though he has also had strategy and planning roles at Taxi and FCB. Dighe has spent the last three years as a planner at MediaCom, with previous stints at DDB, Twist, Grey and RAPP.

In production, Traffik has hired Maria Goss as integrated producer. Gross was most recently a print producer at J. Walter Thompson, with previous project manager and production roles at Publicis and GSW.

In a press release, Adrianne Wotherspoon, general manager of Traffik, said the new hires will help the agency reach consumers in an omni-channel world.

“People now can, and do, live in a perpetual state of shop,” she says. “As an industry, we need to be far more nimble, with ideas that work hard to both address and close moments of sale, wherever, whenever, and however they happen. With John, Nikita and Maria on board, we’re able to connect deeper insights to a channel framework that delivers both inspiration and conversion at every touchpoint – all with a very high level of production integrity.”

These follow three leadership hires the agency made in the fall to its strategy, shopper marketing and experiential content teams.