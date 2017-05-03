2017 Marketing Awards shortlists: Public Service, Radio and Self-Promotion Check out our last lists of potential M trophy winners.

2017 Marketing Awards shortlists (part three)

Radio

Single

“Arnold.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

“Buffet.” Client: Diplomat Exotic Rentals. Agency: Lg2

“Evil Queen.” Client: Mars Canada. Agency: BBDO

“Holy Cow.” Client: Canadian Tire. Agency: Taxi

“The Birds.” Client: Rakuten Kobo Inc. Agency: Cossette

Campaign

“Very Bitter.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

“Titles.” Client: Rakuten Kobo Inc. Agency: Cossette

“Power of Persuasion.” Client: Toronto Speakers Academy. Agency: J. Walter Thompson Canada

“Buffet/Conference/Souvenirs.” Client: Farnham Ale & Lager. Agency: Lg2

“Tales of Hunger.” Client: Mars Canada. Agency: BBDO

Self-Promotion

“Trump Against Humanity.” Agency: Sid Lee

“Zulu Alpha Kilo Website.” Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

“#CollabWithAric.” Agency: Havas Canada

“Super Ads.” Agency: Cossette

Public Service

Branded Content

“Down Syndrome Answers.” Client: Canadian Down Syndrome Society. Agency: FCB Toronto

“Ward + Robes.” Client: Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada. Agency: Rethink

“Slip Up.” Client: Alzheimer Society of Toronto. Agency: J. Walter Thompson Canada

Experiential/Special Events/Stunts

“Text & Drive.” Client: Cieslok Media. Agency: John St.

“Open House.” Client: The Salvation Army. Agency: Grey

“Blam é .” Client: YWCA Canada. Agency: Juniper Park\TBWA

“Pride Strip: History’s Hottest Clothing Drive.” Client: The 519. Agency: Taxi

Integrated Campaign

“SickKids VS.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

“Give-A-Care.” Client: Rethink Breast Cancer. Agency: Lg2

“It Happens Fast.” Client: Ontario Ministry of Transportation. Agency: John St.

“#20MinutesofActionforChange.” Client: White Ribbon. Agency: J. Walter Thompson Canada

“Where Am I?” Client: OTMPC. Agency: FCB Toronto

Small-Scale Ambient

“One less box to move.” Client: La grande guignol é e des m é dias. Agency: Tam-Tam\TBWA

“It Ran.” Client: NABS. Agency: Lg2

“Well Water.” Client: World Vision. Agency: KBS Canada

Large-Scale Ambient

“SickKids VS.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

“Open House.” Client: The Salvation Army. Agency: Grey

“Ward + Robes.” Client: Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada. Agency: Rethink

“Innocence Canada Installation.” Client: Innocence Canada. Agency: KBS Canada

Online

“#20MinutesofActionforChange.” Client: White Ribbon. Agency: J. Walter Thompson Canada

“Graffiti Alley Instatour.” Client: Heritage Toronto. Agency: Havas Canada

“Blam é .” Client: YWCA Canada. Agency: Juniper Park\TBWA

Online Film Single

“SickKids VS – Undeniable.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

“SickiKids VS – Milk & Cookies.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

“‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Client: BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Agency: Camp Pacific

“Scalpel.” Client: Doctors Without Borders. Agency: John St.

Online Film Campaign

“Down Syndrome Answers.” Client: Canadian Down Syndrome Society. Agency: FCB Toronto

“The One That Got Away.” Client: Interval House. Agency: Union

“The ParaTough Training Series.” Client: Canadian Paralympic Committee. Agency: BBDO

Out-of-Home Single

“Text & Drive.” Client: Cieslok Media. Agency: John St.

“Any Way You Look At It: Meals to Moguls.” Client: Ronald McDonald House. Agency: Cossette

“Spy Cutouts.” Client: Science World. Agency: Leap Advertising

Out-of-Home Campaign

“SickKids VS.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

“Any Way You Look At It.” Client: Ronald McDonald House. Agency: Cossette

“Annual Donation Drive.” Client: Catholic Church of Montreal. Agency: DentsuBos

“The Get Help/Give Help Posters.” Client: Covenant House Toronto. Agency: Taxi

Press Single

“Clothes.” Client: MSSS. Agency: Lg2

“Tea.” Client: Rethink Breast Cancer. Agency: Lg2

“Hand Sanitizer.” Client: Rethink Breast Cancer. Agency: Lg2

“SickKids VS Manifesto.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

Press Campaign

“Holiday Print.” Client: The Salvation Army. Agency: Grey

“Periodic Table.” Client: The Science of Rock N Roll. Agency: DentsuBos

Radio Single

“LOL.” Client: La Soci é t é de l’assurance automobile du Qu é bec. Agency: Lg2

Radio Campaign

“It Happens Fast.” Client: Ontario Ministry of Transportation. Agency: John St.

“Holiday Campaign.” Client: The Salvation Army. Agency: Grey

Television Single

“SickKids VS – Undeniable.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

“Don’t Give a Damn.” Client: La Soci é t é de l’assurance automobile du Qu é bec. Agency: Lg2

“Ice In Our Veins.” Client: Canadian Olympic Committee. Agency: Cossette

“Where Am I?” Client: OTMPC. Agency: FCB Toronto

“Sports Inclusion – Fencing.” Client: The Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity. Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Canada

Television Campaign