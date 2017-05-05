Camp Jefferson wins LowestRates.ca The discount financial products site is the latest in a line of wins for the agency.

Following a competitive search, Camp Jefferson has been selected to handle a new assignment from LowestRates.ca.

LowestRates.ca is a site that allows users to compare prices and rates on products like insurance, credit cards, mortgages and loans from more than 30 of the countries top banks and providers. The primary goal for Camp Jefferson’s assignment is to build awareness for the site and the insurance and credit rate comparison category as a whole.

Camp Jefferson will develop a new brand positioning and integrated campaign for the site, including all strategic planning, creative and digital components.

“Camp Jefferson genuinely wanted to understand what our business problem was first,” said Mak Kattan, head of marketing at LowestRates.ca, in a press release. “That’s really important for a category like ours where the main obstacle is awareness of what we do. “The agency’s attitude and the close involvement of their senior team really helped us make the decision to partner with them.”

The win is the latest in a string of new business for Camp Jefferson this year, which has included AOR assignments for AGF Management and Porsche Canada. The agency’s other clients include Koodo, Dyson, HelloLife, Penguin Books and SideLaunch Brewing.

“We tend to attract clients who have a challenger mindset and are looking for strong business partners,” said Camp Jefferson SVP and general manager Peter Bolt. “While many of those happen to be new companies, like Lowest Rates, there are many traditional brands who also have that challenger mindset that have reached out for the different perspectives that we’re able to offer them.”