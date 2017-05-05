Honey Nut Cheerios wins 2017 SIA Grand Prix Cossette's campaign took the top prize at the Shopper Innovation Awards, while Expedia, Ikea, Doritos and others brought home Gold.

The well-worn marketing maxim “Sell the problem you solve – not the product” got more mileage at this year’s Shopper Innovation Awards. The winners list features campaigns that identified a specific challenge – whether environmental, social or commercial – and tied the brand to its resolution.

Grand Prix winner General Mills identified the declining bee population as a natural cause for its Honey Nut Cheerios brand to take up, making creative use of mascot Buzz and distributing millions of wildflower seeds.

Multiple winner Wrigley built a campaign around redistributing unwanted Christmas gifts with its “Skittles Holiday Pawn Shop,” while Cineplex offered its entertainment as the salve for the overwhelming holiday rush. Expedia and Rethink Breast Cancer, meanwhile, developed new products to eliminate pain points for their respective targets.

The Shopper Innovation Awards, judged by a panel of experts, celebrate the breakthrough work between brands and retailers. In all, 19 programs were recognized at this year’s SIA gala, held in Toronto on May 4 during strategy’s two-day Shopper Marketing Forum.

A new award was handed out for the first time: the Retail Innovator of the Year, recognizing innovation in-store, within the company, and throughout a brand’s marketing communications. The inaugural winner is Sephora.

Click through the links below to read about the best of shopper marketing in Canada from the past year. And scroll down for the full list of winners.

Shopper Innovation Award winners:

Grand Prix

General Mills Canada (Honey Nut Cheerios) “Bring Back the Bees” by Cossette

Integration

Gold: General Mills Canada (Honey Nut Cheerios) “Bring Back the Bees” by Cossette

Bronze: Labatt Breweries of Canada “Budweiser Gold-Synced Glass” by Hunter Straker

Made a Splash! Seasonal/Event Success

Gold: PepsiCo (Doritos) “Ketchup Roses” by BBDO

Silver: Wrigley (Skittles) Holiday Pawn Shop by BBDO

Bronze: Cineplex “Lily & the Snowman” by Zulu Alpha Kilo

Original Idea

Gold: General Mills Canada (Honey Nut Cheerios) “Bring Back the Bees” by Cossette

Gold: PepsiCo (Doritos) “Ketchup Roses” by BBDO

Silver: Wrigley (Skittles) Holiday Pawn Shop by BBDO

Silver: SickKids Foundation “Life Unpaused” by Cossette

Reinvention

Gold: General Mills Canada (Honey Nut Cheerios) “Bring Back the Bees” by Cossette

Bronze: Harley-Davidson Canada “1903: A Harley-Davidson Café” by Zulu Alpha Kilo

Path to purchase / Out-of-Store

Gold: PepsiCo (Doritos) “Ketchup Roses” by BBDO

Silver: “Ikea Moving Day” by Leo Burnett

Made You Look! Awareness / Trial Breakthrough

Gold: Wrigley (Skittles) Holiday Pawn Shop by BBDO

Partnering

Gold: Expedia “Expedia Blue Jays” by Grip

Bronze: Walmart Canada “Toy Testers” by Traffik

Changing Behaviour

Gold: Expedia “Expedia Blue Jays” by Grip

Bronze: Interac “Be in the Black – Instant Gratification Program” by Zulu Alpha Kilo

Tech Breakthrough

Gold: Molson Canadian “Global Beer Fridge” by Rethink

Bronze: Coca-Cola Canada “Play a Coke” by The Hive

Bronze: SickKids Foundation “Life Unpaused” by Cossette

Small Budget/Big Impact

Gold: SickKids Foundation “Life Unpaused” by Cossette

Bronze: World Vision “The Watercolour Project” by KBS

Packaging

Bronze: Rethink Breast Cancer “Give-A-Care” by Lg2

Bronze: Yellow Pages “The Lemonade Stand” by Leo Burnett

Targeting

Gold: Molson Canadian “Rooftop Rink” by Rethink

Silver: Canadian Safe School Network “Bully Ads” by BIMM/Touché

Out-of-the-Box Retail

Gold: “Ikea Pick-Up and Order Point Hyperlapse” by Leo Burnett