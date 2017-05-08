DDB takes Best in Show at Anvil Awards The agency's anti-smoking card game won the top prize, but C&B took the most awards at the show.

DDB Canada has been recognized for producing one of the best campaigns to come out of the Prairies, taking home Best in Show at the Ad Rodeo’s Anvil Awards on Friday.

Previously only open to agencies in Calgary, this year the Ad Rodeo opened entries to any agency based in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The “Shadows of the Academy” campaign, created for Alberta Health Services by DDB Canada’s Edmonton office, was a campaign aimed at preventing students in the province from smoking. To do so without lecturing them, the agency created a fantasy-inspired, card-based role playing game. While elements of the game were clear allegories for the dangers of smoking, it was also meant to give kids the tools to address the root causes picking up the habit in the first place, such as peer pressure. The game has now been adopted as part of the school curriculum in Alberta.

While DDB took Best in Show, it was Calgary’s C&B Advertising that took home the most Anvils overall. The bulk of its awards came for its work with the Calgary Co-op – often a favourite at past Anvil Awards – but was also recognized for work with the Calgary Stampede and Banff & Lake Louise Tourism.

Other big winners were Redline Interactive for work with and Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre and its “Fairness Works” campaign with the Canadian Labour Congress. Calder Bateman, meanwhile, won the “Anvil for Good” for the Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services’ “Pride Tape,” also picking up Anvils for its work with HIV Edmonton and the City of Edmonton.

The full list of winners can be found below.

C&B Advertising: 8 Anvils, 2 Merit

Anvil

Banff & Lake Louise Tourism, “Alive”: Craft, Design

Calgary Co-op, “Gingerbread Soap Opera”: Broadcast (2)

Calgary Co-op, “Holidays Made Easy”: Craft

Calgary Co-op, “60th Anniversary”: Craft

Calgary Stampede, “It’s a Stampede Thing”: Outdoor, Print

Merit

Calgary Co-op, “Holidays Made Easy”: Outdoor (2)

DDB Canada: 7 Anvils, 2 Merit

Anvil

Alberta Health Services, “Shadows of the Academy”: Best in Show, Outdoor, Craft (2), Digital, Integrated

Edmonton International Airport, “BUCKET L15T”: Design

Merit

Alberta Transportation – Office of Traffic Safety, “The Blunt Truth”: Outdoor

Edmonton International Airport, “BUCKET L15T”: Craft

Redline Interactive: 5 Anvils, 3 Merit

Anvil

Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre, “Help Save Centre 4800″ (with Karo): Digital

Canadian Labour Congress, “A Better Plan for All: The Watch”: Broadcast

Canadian Labour Congress, “Fairness Works: Refugee Crisis”: Digital (2)

Canadian Labour Congress, “Fairness Works: Migrant Workers Rights”: Digital

Merit

Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre, “Help Save Centre 4800″ (with Karo): Digital

Canadian Labour Congress, “Fairness Works: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women”: Outdoor

Canadian Labour Congress, “Fairness Works: Refugee Crisis”: Outdoor

Calder Bateman: 3 Anvils, 2 Merit

Anvil

HIV Edmonton, “HIV Tonight”: Integrated

Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services, “Pride Tape”: Anvil For Good

Merit

City of Edmonton, “River for Life”: Broadcast

City of Edmonton, “YEG City Budget”: Digital

HIV Edmonton, “HIV Tonight”: Craft

DDG: 2 Anvils, 1 Merit

Anvil

Honens, “Honens Festival 2016″: Craft

Rocky Mountain Productions, “Guns of Purgatory”: Craft

Merit

Honens, “Honens Festival 2016″: Craft

Evans Hunt: 2 Anvils, 1 Merit

Anvil

Calgary Downtown Association, “The Big Taste”: Print

HIV Community Link, “Wear It With Pride”: Print

Merit

Self-promo, “Agency Sweethearts”: Craft

Sticks & Stones: 2 Anvils

Anvil

ATB Financial, “No Bull Mortgages”: Digital

City of Edmonton, “Holiday Special Andrew Ference: Christmas Eve”: Craft

McCann Canada: 1 Anvil, 4 Merits

Anvil

Ad Rodeo Association, “Anvil Awards Show Design”: Craft

Merit

Ad Rodeo Association, “Anvil Awards Show Design”: Print

Bayer, “Barley Deck”: Craft, Print

Government of Alberta, “Alberta Boards Logo”: Craft

Trigger Communications: 1 Anvil, 3 Merits

Anvil

Animal Rescue Foundation, “Cuddle For a Cause”: Print

Merit

Alberta Health Services, “STI Awareness”: Outdoor

Brokerlink, “Mythical Creatures”: Broadcast

Brokerlink, “Sasquatch”: Broadcast

ZGM: 1 Anvil, 2 Merits

Anvil

Jayman, “Standard Features”: Broadcast

Merit

ELEV8, “Lacrosse”: Craft

Western Canada Lotteries, “Cosmic Boredom”: Broadcast

Daughter: 1 Anvil, 1 Merit

Anvil

Youth Singers of Calgary, “Sheet Music Invite Poster”: Print

Merit

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters, “The Epic Story of Phil & Sebastian”: Craft

Six Degrees Music & Sound: 1 Anvil, 1 Merit

Anvil

Redline Interactive / Fairness Works, “Support for Refugees 360º Video”: Craft

Merit

123 West / Vancouver Art Gallery, “Vancouver Art Gallery Mash Up Exhibit Radio”: Craft

Dissolve: 1 Anvil

Anvil

Self-promo, “This Is a Generic Presidential Campaign Ad”: Craft

The Marketing Den: 1 Anvil

Anvil

Kinsmen Club of Saskatoon, “Kinsmen Dinner Plate”: Print

MGM Communications: 1 Anvil

Anvil

SaskEnergy, “Can You Dig It?”: Outdoor

MKRR: 1 Anvil

Anvil

CJSW, “We Make Radio”: Design

Pollock Parke: 1 Anvil

Anvil

The National Music Centre, “King Eddy Poster Series”: Print

Sajak & Farki: 1 Anvil

Anvil

ZX Ventures, “BRW BOX Holiday Craft Beer Calendar”: Design

Swank Media: 1 Anvil

Anvil

H/W School of Ballet, “H/W School of Ballet Website”: Digital

Vovia: 1 Anvil

Anvil

Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre, “Save Centre 4800″: Best Integrated Media Plan

Go Giraffe Go Writing & Design: 2 Merits

Merit

Saskatchewan Council for International Cooperation, “Drop in the Bucket”: Broadcast, Craft

Flipp Advertising: 2 Merits

Merit

Calgary Jazz Orchestra, “2017 Season”: Print

Red Stripe Beer, “We Are Jamaica”: Digital

Starburst Creative: 2 Merit

Merit

Advertising Club of Edmonton, “ACE Awards Winners Book”: Design

All Weather Windows Renovations, “Today’s Top Hits”: Broadcast

ATB Financial: 1 Merit

Merit

In-house, “Long Story Short”: Design

Fokkens Rowe: 1 Merit

Merit

Valbella Gourmet Foods, “Swiss Gourmet Foods”: Print

Fulcrum: 1 Merit

Merit

Calgary Cinematheque, “Spaghetti Western”: Print

Roth and Ramberg Photography: 1 Merit

Merit

Self-promo, “Big Land. Big Picture.”: Craft

Think Shift: 1 Merit

Merit

CropLife International, “Table for Twenty”: Digital

Woodruff Sweitzer: 1 Merit

Merit

Beaumont Blues & Roots Festival, “BBRF Radio Series”: Broadcast