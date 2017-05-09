Leo wins Gold Cube at ADC Awards Sid Lee, Lg2 and Giant Ant were also among the Canadian agencies that won at last night's Creative Week gala.

Leo Burnett Toronto will be bringing a stack of Cubes home to Canada from this year’s ADC Awards.

The agency’s “Cook This Page” campaign for IKEA – which printed recipes on posters made of parchment paper that could be wrapped up and cooked – won the Gold Cube in the Product Design category, while also taking a pair of Silver Cubes and a Merit.

Sid Lee also won a pair of Bronze Cubes for its work with Réno-Dépôt, while also receiving Merits for work with The North Face, Fuel Transport and Sid Lee Collective’s “Trump Against Humanity” project.

Also winning a Silver Cube was art blog BOOOOOOOM in Vancouver for its work with Red Bull Sound Academy. Giant Ant won a Bronze Cube for work with Costa Sunglasses, while Lg2 won a Bronze Cube for Rethink Breast Cancer’s “Give-A-Care Collection.”

The full list of ADC Cube and Merit winners can be found below. The ceremony was held last night as part of Creative Week, which will also include The One Show awards ceremony later this week.

Leo Burnett Toronto: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Merit

Gold

IKEA, “Cook This Page”: Product Design

Silver

IKEA, “Cook This Page”: Promotional, Out-of-home

Merit

IKEA, “Cook This Page”: Art Direction

Sid Lee: 2 Bronze, 4 Merit

Bronze

Réno-Dépôt, “Live Swatches”: Apps

Réno-Dépôt, “Street Swatches”: Digital Experiences

Merit

Fuel Transport, “Fuel Transport Branding”: Branding (2)

Self-promo, “Trump Against Humanity”: Promotional Materials

The North Face, “Question Madness Anthem”: Craft

BOOOOOOOM: 1 Silver

Silver

Red Bull Music Academy, “The Junction-Chilly Gonzales & Peaches”: Illustration

Giant Ant: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Costa Sunglasses, “Fix Florida”: Illustration

Lg2: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Rethink Breast Cancer, “Give-A-Care Collection: Digital Craft

Cleansheet Communications: 1 Merit

Merit

Canadian Tire, “Impressions of Play”: Branding

Cossette: 1 Merit

Merit

Amnesty International, “Barbed Wire”: Apps

Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Merit

Merit

CJFE, “Speech Bluddles”: Illustration

Paprika: 1 Merit

Merit

Materia, “Materia Integrated Branding”: Branding