Leo wins Gold Cube at ADC Awards
Sid Lee, Lg2 and Giant Ant were also among the Canadian agencies that won at last night's Creative Week gala.
Leo Burnett Toronto will be bringing a stack of Cubes home to Canada from this year’s ADC Awards.
The agency’s “Cook This Page” campaign for IKEA – which printed recipes on posters made of parchment paper that could be wrapped up and cooked – won the Gold Cube in the Product Design category, while also taking a pair of Silver Cubes and a Merit.
Sid Lee also won a pair of Bronze Cubes for its work with Réno-Dépôt, while also receiving Merits for work with The North Face, Fuel Transport and Sid Lee Collective’s “Trump Against Humanity” project.
Also winning a Silver Cube was art blog BOOOOOOOM in Vancouver for its work with Red Bull Sound Academy. Giant Ant won a Bronze Cube for work with Costa Sunglasses, while Lg2 won a Bronze Cube for Rethink Breast Cancer’s “Give-A-Care Collection.”
The full list of ADC Cube and Merit winners can be found below. The ceremony was held last night as part of Creative Week, which will also include The One Show awards ceremony later this week.
Leo Burnett Toronto: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Merit
Gold
IKEA, “Cook This Page”: Product Design
Silver
IKEA, “Cook This Page”: Promotional, Out-of-home
Merit
IKEA, “Cook This Page”: Art Direction
Sid Lee: 2 Bronze, 4 Merit
Bronze
Réno-Dépôt, “Live Swatches”: Apps
Réno-Dépôt, “Street Swatches”: Digital Experiences
Merit
Fuel Transport, “Fuel Transport Branding”: Branding (2)
Self-promo, “Trump Against Humanity”: Promotional Materials
The North Face, “Question Madness Anthem”: Craft
BOOOOOOOM: 1 Silver
Silver
Red Bull Music Academy, “The Junction-Chilly Gonzales & Peaches”: Illustration
Giant Ant: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Costa Sunglasses, “Fix Florida”: Illustration
Lg2: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Rethink Breast Cancer, “Give-A-Care Collection: Digital Craft
Cleansheet Communications: 1 Merit
Merit
Canadian Tire, “Impressions of Play”: Branding
Cossette: 1 Merit
Merit
Amnesty International, “Barbed Wire”: Apps
Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Merit
Merit
CJFE, “Speech Bluddles”: Illustration
Paprika: 1 Merit
Merit
Materia, “Materia Integrated Branding”: Branding