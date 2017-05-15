2017 Strategy Awards deadline approaching Planners have until Friday to submit their entries, including their best strategic Canada 150 work.

We know you planners out there have, naturally, planned ahead. But just in case you haven’t, here’s your reminder: the deadline for the 2017 Strategy Awards is approaching.

The deadline for this year’s awards – celebrating the insights and ideas put forth by strategists to create the top marketing campaigns – is this Friday, May 19.

Among this year’s categories is a special award for the best Canada 150 work. The awards will be presented at strategy’s annual Agency of the Year bash in November. Read more about the rest of the categories here and be sure to see the list of industry leaders who will judge the 2017 entries.