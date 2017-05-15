Leo Burnett wins at The One Show Six Canadian agencies combined for 12 Pencils at last week's awards.

Leo Burnett Toronto and IKEA might want to consider building a new trophy case after picking up multiple Pencils at The One Show last week.

Leo won a Gold, four Silvers and a Bronze for the “Cook This Page” campaign with IKEA. The campaign – which printed recipes on posters made of parchment paper that could be wrapped up and cooked – is quickly becoming an awards show darling for the agency heading into Cannes, having recently been recognized at the ADC Awards and D&AD.

Also picking up multiple wins was FCB Toronto, which won a Silver and Bronze Pencil in Direct for the “Down Syndrome Answers” campaign for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society.

Grey Canada and Rethink each won a Silver Pencil of their own, with Grey winning for Salvation Army Canada’s “Open House” and Rethink winning for Ahlan, a teddy bear it created for COSTI Immigrant Services that welcomes refugee children to Canada. Sid Lee and No Fixed Address each went home with a Bronze for work with The North Face and Boom 97.3, respectively.

The full list of Canadian winners can be found below, along with the campaigns that were given Merit distinction for being named a finalist but not winning a Pencil. The Branded Entertainment, Design, Direct, Moving Image Craft, Print & Outdoor, PR and Responsive Environments categories were awarded last Wednesday as part of Creativity Week in New York, while the Cross-Platform, Film, Intellectual Property, Interactive, Mobile, Radio, Social Influencer, Social Media and UX/UI categories were awarded at a gala on Friday.

Leo Burnett Toronto: 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze, 6 Merit

Gold

IKEA, “Cook This Page”: Direct

Silver

IKEA, “Cook This Page”: Design, Direct (3)

Bronze

IKEA, “Cook This Page”: Print & Outdoor

Merit

IKEA, “Cook This Page”: Print & Outdoor

Museum of Contemporary Art, “Museum of Contemporary Art Brochure”: Design

Museum of Contemporary Art, “Museum of Contemporary Art Invitations”: Design (2)

Smith Restaurant + Bar, “Smith Brunch Menu”: Design

Yellow Pages, “Lemonade Stand”: Print & Outdoor

FCB Toronto: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers”: Direct

Bronze

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers”: Direct

Rethink: 1 Silver, 3 Merit

Silver

COSTI Immigrant Services, “Ahlan Bear”: Intellectual Property

Merit

COSTI Immigrant Services, “Ahlan Bear”: Direct

Hudson Electrical Engineering, “Logo”: Design (2)

Grey Canada: 1 Silver, 1 Merit

Silver

Salvation Army, “Open House”: PR

Merit

Ovarian Cancer Canada, “Ladyballs”: PR

Sid Lee: 1 Bronze, 8 Merit

Bronze

The North Face, “Question Madness Anthem”: Moving Image Craft

Merit

Fuel Transport, “Fuel Transport”: Design (3)

MLSE, “Kyle Don’t Stop #NBAVote”: Design

Netflix, “Netflip”: Design, Interactive

Reno-Dépôt, “Live Swatches”: Mobile (2)

No Fixed Address: 1 Bronze, 2 Merit

Bronze

Boom 97.3, “Mixtape of You”: UX/UI

Merit

Boom 97.3, “Mixtape of You”: Interactive, UX/UI

Lg2: 11 Merit

Merit

Farnham Ale & Lager, “A Bit Bitter”: Print & Outdoor (3)

NABS, “It Ran”: Direct

Olympic Park, “40th Anniversary Branding”: Design

Olympic Park, “40th Anniversary Logo”: Design

Rethink Breast Cancer, “Give-A-Care Collection”: Design, Print & Outdoor, Cross-Platform (2)

Tourisme Quebec, “Blind Love”: Branded Entertainment

J. Walter Thompson Canada: 6 Merit

Merit

Alzheimer Society of Toronto, “Slip Up”: Branded Entertainment

Hotels.com, “Winter Swear Jar”: Direct, Social Media (2)

White Ribbon, “#20MinutesofAction4Change”: PR (2)

Bleublancrouge: 4 Merit

Merit

Bell Media, “Headbang”: Print & Outdoor

Ubisoft, “Watch Dogs 2″: Cross-Platform (2), Interactive

Cossette: 4 Merit

Merit

SickKids, “Vs.”: Cross-Platform (2), Film (2)

Juniper Park\TBWA: 2 Merit

Merit

Project Consent, “If it’s not yes, it’s no”: Social Media

YWCA, “Blame”: PR

Anomaly: 1 Merit

Merit

Labatt Breweries of Canada, “#LightUpTheNation”: Cross-Platform

BBDO Toronto: 1 Merit

Merit

BBDO Toronto, “Change the Work Climate”: Direct

BIMM: 1 Merit

Merit

WD-40, “Haunted Door App”: Mobile

Havas Worldwide Canada: 1 Merit

Merit

Havas Worldwide Canada, “Graffiti Alley InstaTour”: Social Media

John St.: 1 Merit

Merit

Carly Fleischmann, “Speechless”: Design

KBS Canada: 1 Merit

Merit

Innocence Canada, “Innocence Canada Installation”: Design

Redline Interactive: 1 Merit

Merit

Canadian Labour Congress, “Fairness Works: Refugee Crisis”: Branded Entertainment

Saatchi & Saatchi Canada: 1 Merit

Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity, “Fencing”: Film

Underline Studio: 1 Merit

Merit

Underline Studio, “Martyrs Newspaper”: Design

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Merit

Merit

Harley-Davidson, “1903: A Harley-Davidson Cafe”: Design