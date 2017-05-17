Wax adds a new creative director Nick Asik rejoins the agency where he began his career more than a decade ago.

Calgary agency Wax has brought on a new creative director, with Nick Asik returning to the shop where he began his career.

Asik, who worked as a copywriter with Wax when it launched in 2005, rejoins the agency following a stint as a freelancer. He has previously held positions with Zulu Alpha Kilo, Taxi and The Garden, working on brands including Coca-Cola, Interac, Corona, Google, Canadian Tire and WestJet.

That broader perspective from experience working on national and international brands was key for Wax as it continues to expand, the agency’s president and founding partner Dan Wright said in a press release.

In his new role, Asik is overseeing all creative development, working alongside design director and partner Monique Gamache.

Asik fills a role left vacant by Trent Burton, who recently joined McCann West as executive creative director.

Wax’s client roster includes Honda, Servus Credit Union, Moxie’s and Allseating.