Anomaly, Cleansheet stand tall at Clios Sports Seven Canadian agencies took home hardware for their best sports-related work.

Hockey, the Olympics and the Raptors all earned Canadian agencies Gold wins at this year’s Clio Sports Awards.

Anomaly Toronto led Canadian agencies in Gold wins, picking up a pair for its work with Budweiser on last year’s “Goal Light” hockey campaigns. The agency also won Silver for its work with Nike Canada.

Cleansheet Communications took home four wins for Canadian Tire’s Rio Olympics campaign. The “Wheels” spot – which had new life breathed into it earlier this year – took a Gold in the Film category. The overall campaign won a Silver in the Integrated category, while the “Outside” spot won Silver and “Pedestal” taking a Bronze in Film.

Other Gold-winning agencies included Sid Lee, Calder Bateman and MLSE’s internal design team. The full list of Canadian winning campaigns can be found below.

Anomaly: 2 Gold, 1 Silver

Gold

Budweiser, “#LightUpTheNorth”: Integrated

Budweiser, “Goal-Synced Nation”: OOH

Silver

Nike Canada, “Face of the Fans – DeMar DeRozan”: Design

Cleansheet Communications: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

Canadian Tire, “Wheels”: Film

Silver

Canadian Tire, “We All Play For Canada (Rio Olympic Campaign)”: Integrated

Canadian Tire, “The Outsider”: Film

Bronze

Canadian Tire, “Pedestal”: Film

Sid Lee: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

MLSE, “Toronto Raptors Logo”: Design

Silver

MLSE, “Toronto Raptors Rebrand”: Design

Bronze

Toronto Maple Leafs, “Stand Witness”: Film

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment: 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

Gold

MLSE, “Maple Leafs Centennial Season Ticket Package”: Design

Bronze

MLSE, “Toronto Raptors Season Ticket Package”: Design

MLSE, “Toronto Maple Leafs Centennial In-Arena Opening”: Film

Calder Bateman: 1 Gold

Gold

Pride Tape, “Pride Tape”: Social Good

Rethink: 1 Silver

Silver

Sports Experts, “Scrolling Marathon”: Digital/Mobile

Cossette: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Canadian Olympic Committee, “Ice In Our Veins”: Integrated