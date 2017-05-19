Ogilvy Montreal names new CCO Etienne Bastien takes over leadership of the agency's creative department from Daniel Aubert.

Ogilvy Canada continues to build its new leadership team, hiring Étienne Bastien to serve as chief creative officer at Ogilvy Montreal.

Bastien joins from DDB’s Montreal office, where he had been creative director since 2014. Prior to DDB, Bastien had also been CD at Tam-Tam\TBWA and BCP, and as worked with clients including Volkswagen, Loblaws, Pepsi, Allstate Canada, Bell, Labatt and the Quebec Dairy Farmers.

Bastien takes over the creative lead at Ogilvy Montreal from Martin Gosselin, who has been creative director at the agency since 2007. While he is handing over the leadership, Gosselin will continue to advise the creative team and remains a partner with the agency.

“My goal is to leave our creative brand in the good hands of someone who can inspire both the clients and the creative teams,” Gosselin said in a press release. “Étienne’s arrival leaves me convinced that our future is promising. As for me, I will put my 30 years of experience to good use by helping the team.”

In a press release, Daniel Aubert, president and CEO of Ogilvy Montreal, said Bastien’s hiring was “the next step” in a plan to establish the next generation of the agency’s leadership team. That plan began last year when Ogilvy Montreal merged with Aubert’s previous agency Terrain Marketing to create Terrain Ogilvy (which has since reverted to using the Ogilvy Montreal name) and he took over leadership of the newly combined office.

The naming of a CCO in Montreal follows the hiring of Brian Murray as CCO at Ogilvy Toronto, both of which come during a broader global reorganization of the agency network.