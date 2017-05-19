Up to the Minute: Entertainment wins for ChizComm Plus, hires and promotions at Gravity Partners and more news you may have missed.

Toronto marketing shop ChizComm has announced two new business wins, including being named agency of record for Nelvana, an international producer and distributor of children’s animated content, including Nelvana Enterprises, its global licensing and merchandising arm. Meanwhile, Chizcomm has also picked up new business for The Jim Henson Company, which has selected the agency to help it expand its digital and social media footprint. In particular, the agency will work on planning and execution for brands such as Dot, Word Party, Splash and Bubbles and Fraggle Rock.

HP Inc. has named Esteban Davila as its country marketing manager for Canada. In the newly created role, he will oversee marketing efforts across the tech company’s printing and personal systems business units. Davila has most recently headed up marketing for the printing group at HP in Canada, including leading a recent branded content campaign featuring reformed Canadian hacker Michael “Mafiaboy” Calce.

Digital advertising solutions company Suite 66 has hired Angela Breese as a national account executive. In her new role, Breeze will work on a range of brands across automotive, travel, home and lifestyle. Breese was most recently a national account manager with House & Home Media, where she worked for nearly 17 years.

Toronto agency Gravity Partners has announced several recent additions to its team. Six new faces have brought the shop’s total headcount to more than 50 employees. Among the new hires is Tanja Harlingten as group account director. She joins from Rogers Communications, where she was senior manager, digital transformation. Prior to that, she held roles with Cossette and McCann. Other new hires at the agency include account coordinator Linda Hua; community manager Amelia Pearce; insights manager Kathryn Eberlin; project manager Nataly DeMonte and research analyst Jenner Pratt.

Quebec’s Larouche Marketing Communication has hired Stéphane Veilleux as its new creative director. Veilleux was most recently a freelancer following 13 years with Brad, where he was a partner. Larouche’s client roster includes Labatt Breweries, Expedia, Ubisoft, BRP, Volkswagen, Weight Watchers, KFC and the Government of Québec.