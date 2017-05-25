Steam Whistle joins the HBC Collection The cross-branding collaboration puts HBC stripes in beer cases for Canada 150.

It seems Steam Whistle has earned its stripes. The Toronto-brewed pilsner beer has been made a part of the HBC Collection in a cross-branding summer promotion.

The partnership sees Steam Whistle packaging decked out in HBC’s iconic black, yellow, red and green stripes with an HBC-branded bottle opener included in specially marked 6 and 12 packs.

Similarly cross-branded coolers, glasses and coasters have been added to the Hudson’s Bay Collection, available for sale at Hudson’s Bay retail locations and online.

Bromlyn Bethune, director of sales and marketing, says Steam Whistle was “honoured” to be a part of the collection. “Hudson’s Bay partners with brands like Barbie, Herschel, Converse. We’re a Canadian independent brewery.” Bethune says her team wanted to take an unconventional approach to the partnership, avoiding what they felt would be an expected (and therefore boring) team up on a limited edition brew. “We wanted to get those stripes on our brand without consumers thinking we’d done a co-branded beer together.”

Greg Taylor, one of the brewery’s co-founders says the timing on the deal “couldn’t have been better because of Canada 150. [HBC] wanted to go beyond the partners they had been working with and get into the beer space.”



