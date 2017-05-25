Winners from the 2017 National Advertising Challenge A look at the ideas that earned 11 creatives a trip to Cannes.

Every year, the National Advertising Challenge enlists its sponsors to come up with briefs across different categories that creative teams have free range to tackle in whatever way they believe is best. The teams had 20 days between the briefs going live on March 31 and their deadline on April 19 to develop their idea and pitches.

As always, the Gold winners received free trips to Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in June.

The full list of winners, a short description of the briefs and look at the Gold-winning work can be found below.

Campaign

Sponsored by: McDonald’s

Brief: Help position McDonald’s as a leader in Canadian beef

Gold: Peter Gomes and Dave Pigeon, DentsuBos

Idea: Create “cow power” by partnering with farm suppliers to turn manure from the cows into a clean bio-fuel, using it to provide electricity for ads and, potentially, other parts of McDonald’s businesses, like restaurants or delivery trucks.

Silver: Steven Tiao and Kevin Hoessler, Leo Burnett

Bronze: Tom Mednick and Yan Snajdr, KBS Toronto

Direct

Sponsor: Canada Post

Brief: Direct gets an upgrade through Canada Post’s Smartmail Marketing campaign



Gold: Mike Postma and Stephen Flynn, Wonderinc

Idea: Create “real life notifications” in the form of cards that can be affixed to a business’ mailbox. Each card features a customized link that drives to their own website with a Canada Post overlay as a way to prove how direct mail can help drive online traffic.

Silver: Kareem Halfawi and Gillian Newing, Geometry Global

Not-for-profit

Sponsor: Children’s Wish Foundation

Brief: Help Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada illustrate the power of a wish

Gold: Sam Cote and Ryan Dzur, Taxi

Idea: Reaching out directly to users who post frivolous wishes on Twitter, serving them a link to a donation page that they can use to help make an actual wish come true for a child.

Silver: Steven Tiao and Kevin Hoessller, Leo Burnett

Bronze: Yvette Rietner and Jake Bogoch, The&Partnership

Wild Card

Sponsor: Nestle Smarties

Brief: Smarties wants the world to know they’re made with non-artificial colours that are as vibrant as ever

Gold: Dave Fontaine and Aaron Niven, Taxi

Idea: A clear Smarties box that shows off the colours of the candy.

Silver: Chris Brown and Jake Van Buskirk, Bensimon Bryne

Bronze: Oskars Trinitis and Cory Hansen, Saatchi and Saatchi

Experiential

Sponsor: The Home Depot

Brief: The Home Depot wants to help DIY’ers on their quest for more knowledge

Gold: Vinay Parmar and Kevin Sato, DentsuBos

Idea: Billboards that drive to the registration website for Home Depot DIY workshops will be created by actual customers as part of the workshops.

Silver, Bronze: Elizabeth Dundas and Allen Kwong, freelance

Big Ideas

Sponsor: Hershey’s Kisses

Brief: Hershey’s Kisses wants to make any celebration better

Gold: Caitlin Baynton, 6 Degrees Communication

Idea: Part of humourous phrases, customized for different occasions, are printed on a Kiss’ white ribbon to create a game. Guests at a party or event can play by eating a kiss and combining their ribbon with other players to create full phrases that can also be shared on social.

Silver: Oskars Trinitis and Cory Hansen, Saatchi and Saatchi

Bronze: Frank Butty and Faye Ji, DDB Canada