Up to the Minute: National’s new director of analytics Plus: Top Draw names a new president, new social work for Rethink and more news you may have missed.

Hires and promotions

National Public Relations has hired Jason Pendlebury as senior director of analytics and insights in the agency’s Halifax office. Pendlebury joins from Texas-based insights and CRM agency Epsilon, and has also had roles at Merkle in the U.S. and Bell Aliant in Halifax.

Edmonton digital agency Top Draw has named Adriel Michaud as its new president. Michaud has been with the agency since 2009 and became a partner in 2012, also serving as its director of online marketing. He takes over a role previously held by Ken Jurina, who remains the agency’s CEO. Taking over Michaud’s previous role is Mike Ausford, previously digital marketing team lead.

Publicis Montreal has made three hires, bringing on Maxime Merchez from Brad as an art director, Éric Bouchard from Lg2 as a digital art director and Mélissa Perrotte from Geometry Global as an account director.

Balmoral Multicultural Marketing has promoted two staff members. Johnson Chang, who has been with the agency for 15 years and was most recently general manager and group account director, has been named VP of operations and head of digital. Garry Wong, previously account director, has been promoted to senior account manager.

New business

Rethink Montreal has picked up new business for Tobasco from its Canadian distributor I-D Foods. The agency will handle strategy and content creation for the brand’s social platforms, as well as a redesign of its digital properties.

Media

Lowe’s Canada has consolidated the media account for its brand portfolio – which includes Lowe’s, Rona, L’entrepôt and Réno-Dépôt – under Sid Lee Media.

Three executives have been let go from Starcom Mediavest|Spark as part of a restructuring at the Publicis-owned media agency.

Following a month-long review, Goodlife Fitness has selected UM as its new digital media AOR.