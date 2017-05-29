The Go To goes live in Toronto A new independent agency in Toronto formalizes a decade-long partnership.

Two longtime partners have hung out a shingle in Toronto, hoping their new business can leverage their broad experiences as The Go To.

Michelle Lea Kalman and Claire Zidar-Triassi first worked together in 2006 at St. Joseph Media in its in-house agency. They serviced the media company’s suite of magazine brands – Zidar-Triassi as a designer, and Kalman in various publisher and marketing roles. They left the company in 2009 with a diverse skill set that they’ve since put to use in various freelance and consulting roles.

The two have been partnered since that time, but combined their freelance operations under a single business on May 1 to streamline their business needs and formalize their decade-long partnership.

The Go To is as much a co-brand shared by two freelancers as it is a single agency. It’s founder say they wan to keep the model flexible to service exiting individual client relationships and make building new ones easier.

The services on offer are broad, including content, PR, events, web services, branding and project management. Kalman says this is a response to the needs they see in the client base they’ve attracted so far.

“We find that a lot of our clients are small, entrepreneurial businesses. Often, a client will come to us and say they need a PR campaign… but their collaterals aren’t in place and they don’t have a website that’s up to snuff,” says Kalman. “They think they need one service, but I can’t do a really good job on PR if the collaterals and presentations aren’t really slick. We try to take care of a brand and all of its needs.”

Zidar-Triassi and Kalman have worked together on Canadian luxury brand Ebby Rain since 2014. Their client work also includes work for Mayhew and Metromedia.