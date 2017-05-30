Fuse wins cross-border business for Ricola The Toronto shop has been named digital AOR for the brand in North America.

Fuse Marketing Group has been named digital agency of record for Ricola North America.

Following a competitive pitch process, the Toronto-based agency has won a cross-border mandate and will now lead social media, content and digital media for the brand in Canada and the U.S., along with media planning and buying.

It will also handle experiential and promotional marketing and sponsorship activation for the brand.

According to the agency, Fuse had initially won the brand’s Canadian business last last year and drew attention from Ricola USA, which was preparing its own RFP around the same time.

“We see social media as a marketing growth area for both countries, and working with one agency who can manage a unified brand message across two distinct media territories offers us great synergies and efficiencies,” Alok Ummat, director of marketing at Ricola Canada said in a press release on the win.

Ricola USA, based in New Jersey, is the second American client for Fuse, following its win for hot sauce brand Cholula last year.