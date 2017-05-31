Donna MacNeil joins ChizComm as VP marketing The children's entertainment veteran strengthens bonds between the agency and some new clients.

ChizComm, the Toronto-based creative agency, has a new member on its leadership team. It’s named Donna MacNeil as its new VP, marketing with a mandate to pursue new business.

MacNeil joins from Marblemedia, the Toronto-based content production house and a new ChizComm client, where she served as VP of marketing and business development. During that time, she managed relationships with several prominent entertainment clients such as Disney and The Jim Henson Company (which recently hired ChizComm to expand its digital footprint).

Her career had previously brought her through a number of youth-focused media and content brands, such as YouthLab, Kidscreen magazine and SpinMaster, a toy company on ChizComm’s client roster. ChizComm focuses on children’s toys and entertainment clients. Its client list includes toymakers Shibajuku Girls, Imperial and Jazzwares.

MacNeil says she’s happy to join at a time of growth for the agency. Aside from recently winning The Jim Henson Company, the agency also won animation company Nelvana as a client.